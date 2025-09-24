Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

APC Slams ADC’s “One-Term” Prediction on Tinubu

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

24, September 2025/Naija 247news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has described the African Democratic Congress’s (ADC) claim that President Bola Tinubu will be a one-term president as “laughable” and “idle talk”.

APC Fires Back at ADC

APC spokesman Seye Oladejo said ADC’s assertion is baseless, considering the party’s lack of success in national elections. He described ADC as an “association of serial defectors” on political life support, predicting it will soon fizzle into oblivion. Oladejo emphasized that President Tinubu has just begun resetting Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth and progress, highlighting bold policies that have earned him a vote of confidence from Nigerians.

ADC’s Claim

The ADC had claimed that President Tinubu’s mandate ends in 2027 and insisted that Nigerians would not want him to remain in office for a day longer. However, the APC dismissed this claim, pointing to its overwhelming victories in recent by-elections as proof that Nigerians trust Tinubu’s leadership.

Tinubu’s Policies Under Scrutiny*L

Despite APC’s confidence, critics argue that Tinubu’s policies have not yielded the desired results, with many Nigerians struggling to make ends meet. The president’s supporters, however, attribute the challenges to the legacy issues he inherited and insist that his administration is working tirelessly to address them.

ADC’s Resolve

ADC’s national publicity secretary maintained that their party’s prediction is based on careful observation of the current administration’s performance. He expressed confidence that Nigerians will ultimately judge Tinubu’s presidency based on the impact it has on their lives, rather than the APC’s rhetoric.

The war of words between APC and ADC highlights the growing tension between the two parties as the 2027 elections approach. While ADC remains optimistic about its chances, the APC seems confident in President Tinubu’s legacy and leadership, and Nigerians will ultimately decide their fate in the polls.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
APC Aspirant’s Qualification Under Fire
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

APC Aspirant’s Qualification Under Fire

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
24, September 2025/Naija 247news A group of concerned members of...

Nigeria’s Overnight Lending Rate Falls 100bps as Excess Liquidity Prompts Strategic Policy Shift

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news, Sept. 24, 2025) — In a...

Third Term Echoes: Tinubu, El-Rufai, and the Shadow of Sit-Tight Politics in Africa

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) — A fresh debate over presidential...

Tinubu-For-Life: For Where? By Reuben Abati

Naija247news Naija247news -
By some curious coincidence, the subject of tenure elongation...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

APC Aspirant’s Qualification Under Fire

Politics & Governance 0
24, September 2025/Naija 247news A group of concerned members of...

Nigeria’s Overnight Lending Rate Falls 100bps as Excess Liquidity Prompts Strategic Policy Shift

News Analysis 0
Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news, Sept. 24, 2025) — In a...

Third Term Echoes: Tinubu, El-Rufai, and the Shadow of Sit-Tight Politics in Africa

Political Analysis & Opinion 0
Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) — A fresh debate over presidential...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria