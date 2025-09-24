APC Slams ADC’s “One-Term” Prediction on Tinubu

24, September 2025/Naija 247news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has described the African Democratic Congress’s (ADC) claim that President Bola Tinubu will be a one-term president as “laughable” and “idle talk”.

APC Fires Back at ADC

APC spokesman Seye Oladejo said ADC’s assertion is baseless, considering the party’s lack of success in national elections. He described ADC as an “association of serial defectors” on political life support, predicting it will soon fizzle into oblivion. Oladejo emphasized that President Tinubu has just begun resetting Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth and progress, highlighting bold policies that have earned him a vote of confidence from Nigerians.

ADC’s Claim

The ADC had claimed that President Tinubu’s mandate ends in 2027 and insisted that Nigerians would not want him to remain in office for a day longer. However, the APC dismissed this claim, pointing to its overwhelming victories in recent by-elections as proof that Nigerians trust Tinubu’s leadership.

Tinubu’s Policies Under Scrutiny*L

Despite APC’s confidence, critics argue that Tinubu’s policies have not yielded the desired results, with many Nigerians struggling to make ends meet. The president’s supporters, however, attribute the challenges to the legacy issues he inherited and insist that his administration is working tirelessly to address them.

ADC’s Resolve

ADC’s national publicity secretary maintained that their party’s prediction is based on careful observation of the current administration’s performance. He expressed confidence that Nigerians will ultimately judge Tinubu’s presidency based on the impact it has on their lives, rather than the APC’s rhetoric.

The war of words between APC and ADC highlights the growing tension between the two parties as the 2027 elections approach. While ADC remains optimistic about its chances, the APC seems confident in President Tinubu’s legacy and leadership, and Nigerians will ultimately decide their fate in the polls.

