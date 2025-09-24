APC inaugurates 1,800-member campaign council for Anambra guber

With the November 8 governorship election in Anambra State fast approaching, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially inaugurated a high-powered 1,800-member campaign council, signaling its strong intent to challenge and unseat the incumbent governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Naija247news gathered that the inauguration took place on Tuesday in Awka, the state capital, and was presided over by Ijeoma Arodiogbu, the APC South-East Vice Chairman, who represented the party’s National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda.

Speaking at the event, Arodiogbu emphasized the party’s readiness to deploy every available legal and political resource to reclaim Anambra. According to Naija247news, he noted that Anambra holds strategic importance for the APC and assured party faithful that the national leadership, including President Bola Tinubu and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, is fully behind the campaign.

“We are going for nothing but victory, and for us to achieve it, you have to double your efforts,” Arodiogbu declared. “When you add up the support from our leaders, victory is assured come November 8.”

Naija247news understands that additional campaign structures at the senatorial, local government, ward, and polling unit levels will also be inaugurated in the coming days as part of the grassroots mobilization strategy.

Nicholas Ukachukwu, the APC governorship candidate, used the occasion to appeal for unity and support among party members and residents of the state. Naija247news reports that Ukachukwu promised to prioritize security, attract investment, and implement pro-business reforms if elected.

He further outlined his economic agenda, which includes establishing a gas power plant to utilize the state’s abundant gas resources for industrial growth. In agriculture, he pledged to revamp the entire value chain and introduce crop insurance policies to encourage mechanised farming.

In a show of confidence, Dr. Dozie Ikedife, Director-General of the campaign council, affirmed the council’s commitment to delivering a win for the party. Naija247news gathered that Ikedife also pledged that the council would work tirelessly to elect Ukachukwu as governor and Senator Uche Ekwunife as his deputy.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.