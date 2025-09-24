APC Aspirant’s Qualification Under Fire

24, September 2025/Naija 247news

A group of concerned members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has petitioned the party’s Governorship Screening Committee, urging it to disqualify Engr. Kayode Ojo from the forthcoming primaries. The petitioners claim that Ojo’s nomination form contains several irregularities.

Allegations of Irregularities

The petitioners, who claim to represent over 50 concerned party members, alleged that out of the 122 names listed as nominators, 68 were not valid APC members in Ekiti State. This leaves only 54 valid nominators, which falls short of the required 80. Furthermore, Ojo allegedly failed to meet the mandatory spread of at least five nominators from each local government, as stipulated in the party’s guidelines. Despite these lapses, Ojo declared full compliance, which the petitioners described as “deceitful” and misleading.

Call for Action

The petitioners called on the Screening Committee to uphold the party’s constitution and guidelines by ensuring that only aspirants who meet all requirements are cleared. “The integrity of our party’s selection process must not be compromised. We trust the Screening Committee to demonstrate courage and fairness in its decision,” they said.

Reaction from Kayode Ojo’s Camp

However, Alhaji Deji Ayelabowo, spokesperson for Kayode Ojo, dismissed the petitioners as “jesters” and “desperate people”, saying nobody can stop Kayode Ojo from contesting the Ekiti 2026 governorship election..

The petition has thrown a spanner in the works for Kayode Ojo’s governorship ambition. The Screening Committee’s decision will be crucial in determining the party’s candidate for the Ekiti State governorship election. As the party prepares for the primaries, it remains to be seen how the committee will handle the petition and whether Ojo will be cleared to contest.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.