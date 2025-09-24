Akpoti-Uduaghan returns to Senate after six-month suspension

24, September 2025/Naija 247news

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has finally returned to the Senate after a six-month suspension. The Kogi Central senator’s office in Suite 2.05 of the Senate Wing was unsealed on Tuesday morning by the Sergeant-at-Arms of the National Assembly, assisted by security personnel, marking a new chapter in her tenure.

The Court Ruling

The senator’s suspension was lifted following a July 4 Federal High Court ruling that deemed her six-month suspension “excessive and unconstitutional”. This ruling paved the way for her return to the Senate.

The Road to Reinstatement

A motion is expected to be presented on October 7, 2025, to formally move for her reinstatement after a public apology. This development is crucial in determining the senator’s future in the Senate.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Stance

Despite the controversy surrounding her suspension, Akpoti-Uduaghan maintained her defiance, stating she had “no apology to tender” and criticizing the Senate leadership under Godswill Akpabio. Her stance has garnered support from her constituents.

The return of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to the Senate is a significant development in the ongoing drama surrounding her suspension. As she navigates the complexities of her reinstatement, one thing is certain – she remains committed to serving the people of Kogi Central. With her supporters celebrating her resilience, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s return marks a new chapter in her tenure, and only time will tell how this plays out.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.