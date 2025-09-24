14 banks meet recap rule – ₦500bn for international banks – CBN Cardoso

By Naija247news | Abuja | Sept. 23, 2025 — The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso, has announced that 14 Nigerian banks have successfully met the new capital thresholds under the apex bank’s ongoing recapitalisation exercise.

Cardoso disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja while presenting the communiqué from the 302nd meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Background: Nigeria’s Second Major Banking Recapitalisation

The CBN launched the current recapitalisation exercise earlier this year, setting tiered minimum capital base requirements depending on the type of banking licence.

N500 billion — Commercial banks with international authorisation

N200 billion — Commercial banks with national authorisation

N50 billion — Commercial banks with regional authorisation

N50 billion — Merchant banks

N20 billion — Non-interest banks (national)

N10 billion — Non-interest banks (regional)

This marks Nigeria’s first major recapitalisation drive since 2004, when then-CBN Governor Charles Soludo raised banks’ minimum capital base from ₦2 billion to ₦25 billion, a policy that forced large-scale mergers and acquisitions, cutting the number of banks from 89 to 25.

Cardoso explained that the ongoing exercise is designed to strengthen financial stability, ensure banks can support Nigeria’s long-term growth ambitions, and prepare the system for shocks in an increasingly globalised financial environment.

Progress So Far: 14 Banks Already Compliant

According to the CBN governor, the MPC acknowledged significant progress, with 14 banks already fully compliant with the new requirements.

“Members of the committee commended the milestone achieved so far and urged the CBN to sustain its policy initiatives to ensure successful completion of the recapitalisation programme,” Cardoso said.

The CBN governor further noted that the MPC had terminated forbearance measures and waivers on single obligors, which were introduced in previous years to provide temporary relief to banks. Their removal, he said, has now helped restore transparency, improve risk management, and reinforce long-term financial system stability.

“The MPC reassures the public that the impact of the removal of forbearance is transitory and does not pose any threat to banking system soundness, price stability, or domestic developments,” he added.

MPC Decisions: Pivot to Growth as Inflation Eases

The MPC meeting also produced key monetary adjustments, reflecting Nigeria’s evolving macroeconomic environment:

Monetary Policy Rate (MPR): Cut by 50 basis points to 27% (from 27.50%)

Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for commercial banks: Reduced to 45% (from 50%)

CRR for merchant banks: Retained at 16%

Liquidity Ratio: Maintained at 30%

Standing facilities corridor: Adjusted to +250/-250 basis points (from +500/-100)

New measure: A 75% CRR on non-TSA public sector deposits, to improve liquidity management and discourage idle government funds circulating in the system

Cardoso explained that the decision to cut the MPR was predicated on five consecutive months of disinflation and projections of a further decline in inflation through the rest of 2025, providing policymakers with room to shift attention toward stimulating growth.

“The MPC’s move to lower rates is a deliberate effort to support Nigeria’s ongoing economic recovery and create a more enabling environment for businesses and households,” Cardoso noted.

Why Recapitalisation Matters in 2025

Analysts say the recapitalisation drive is essential for several reasons:

Stronger Shock Absorption: Larger capital buffers will protect banks against currency volatility, inflationary pressures, and external shocks such as fluctuating oil prices. Bigger Lending Capacity: Well-capitalised banks will be able to expand credit to critical sectors like infrastructure, agriculture, and manufacturing. Global Competitiveness: Higher capital requirements will prepare Nigerian banks to compete across Africa under the AfCFTA and to attract foreign direct investment (FDI). Financial Inclusion: Stronger banks could drive innovation and expand digital banking services to underserved regions.

The 2004 recapitalisation is widely credited with creating the foundation for Nigeria’s modern banking sector, producing the emergence of mega banks like FirstBank, Zenith, GTBank, Access, and UBA. Policymakers hope the 2025 exercise will replicate that success, positioning Nigerian banks as strong regional and global players.

Balancing Stability and Growth

The twin announcements—successful progress on recapitalisation and the MPC’s pivot toward monetary easing—signal what many observers see as a coordinated attempt by the CBN to balance financial stability with economic growth.

Cardoso emphasized that while recapitalisation will safeguard the resilience of the financial system, monetary easing will unlock liquidity, reduce borrowing costs, and stimulate private sector expansion.

The dual approach, he noted, is aimed at steering Nigeria through a post-tightening recovery phase, where inflation management, growth stimulation, and banking stability must be carefully harmonised.

Outlook

With 14 banks already compliant, the recapitalisation exercise appears to be on track for smooth completion. However, industry experts caution that smaller banks may face challenges meeting the new thresholds, potentially triggering another round of mergers and acquisitions reminiscent of 2004.

If well-executed, analysts argue, the twin policies of recapitalisation and monetary easing could reset Nigeria’s financial system for a new era of stability, growth, and competitiveness—delivering the kind of resilience needed to power Africa’s largest economy through the next decade.

