Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

“Your Countries Are Going to Hell over Uncontrolled Migration”: Trump Bashes UN, World Leaders in Fiery UN Speech

By: Naija247news

Date:

NEW YORK — U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a blistering address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, accusing world leaders of mismanagement, inaction, and “ruining” their own countries.

“Not only is the U.N. not solving the problems it should, too often it’s actually creating new problems for us to solve,” Trump said. “The best example is the No. 1 political issue of our time, the crisis of uncontrolled migration. It’s uncontrolled. Your countries are being ruined.”

In an hourlong speech, Trump took aim at the international body, criticizing its inability to enforce peace and calling out leaders on a wide range of issues, from climate change to the war in Ukraine.

“Your countries are going to hell,” Trump said bluntly, drawing attention to what he described as a global failure of leadership. He accused European nations of undermining the fight against Russia by continuing to purchase oil and gas from Moscow, calling their actions “embarrassing.”

Trump also took aim at the United Nations itself. “What is the purpose of the United Nations? It has such tremendous potential … but it’s not even coming close to living up to that potential,” he said. “All they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter and then never follow that letter up. It’s empty words, and empty words don’t solve war. The only thing that solves war and wars is action.”

On the Gaza conflict, Trump called on the world to unite behind a single message demanding that Hamas release hostages. He rejected the recognition of a Palestinian state by countries including France, Britain, and Canada, saying such moves would reward terrorists for “horrible atrocities.”

Trump’s address also included critiques of China and India, accusing them of fueling the war in Ukraine through continued energy purchases, and he reiterated his stance on climate policy, dismissing green initiatives as “the greatest con job ever.”

The speech underscored Trump’s confrontational style on the global stage, blending sharp criticism of international institutions with a self-portrayal as a decisive problem-solver.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“Europe Must Step Up or Stop Buying Russian Oil While Fighting Russia, Trump Says”
Next article
Nigerian Regulators Cancel TotalEnergies $860M Asset Sale to Chappal Energies
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Regulators Cancel TotalEnergies $860M Asset Sale to Chappal Energies

Naija247news Naija247news -
TotalEnergies’ planned $860 million sale of a minority stake...

“Europe Must Step Up or Stop Buying Russian Oil While Fighting Russia, Trump Says”

Naija247news Naija247news -
NEW YORK — U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a...

Trump Links Autism to Tylenol and Vaccines, Claims Not Backed by Science

Naija247news Naija247news -
US President Donald Trump has sparked controversy by suggesting...

Sleepless Nights May Raise Dementia Risk, US Study Finds

Naija247news Naija247news -
Staring at the ceiling at 3 a.m. may do...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigerian Regulators Cancel TotalEnergies $860M Asset Sale to Chappal Energies

Oil & Gas 0
TotalEnergies’ planned $860 million sale of a minority stake...

“Europe Must Step Up or Stop Buying Russian Oil While Fighting Russia, Trump Says”

Geopolitics 0
NEW YORK — U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a...

Trump Links Autism to Tylenol and Vaccines, Claims Not Backed by Science

Geopolitics 0
US President Donald Trump has sparked controversy by suggesting...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria