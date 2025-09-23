“Your Countries Are Going to Hell over Uncontrolled Migration”: Trump Bashes UN, World Leaders in Fiery UN Speech

NEW YORK — U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a blistering address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, accusing world leaders of mismanagement, inaction, and “ruining” their own countries.

“Not only is the U.N. not solving the problems it should, too often it’s actually creating new problems for us to solve,” Trump said. “The best example is the No. 1 political issue of our time, the crisis of uncontrolled migration. It’s uncontrolled. Your countries are being ruined.”

In an hourlong speech, Trump took aim at the international body, criticizing its inability to enforce peace and calling out leaders on a wide range of issues, from climate change to the war in Ukraine.

“Your countries are going to hell,” Trump said bluntly, drawing attention to what he described as a global failure of leadership. He accused European nations of undermining the fight against Russia by continuing to purchase oil and gas from Moscow, calling their actions “embarrassing.”

Trump also took aim at the United Nations itself. “What is the purpose of the United Nations? It has such tremendous potential … but it’s not even coming close to living up to that potential,” he said. “All they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter and then never follow that letter up. It’s empty words, and empty words don’t solve war. The only thing that solves war and wars is action.”

On the Gaza conflict, Trump called on the world to unite behind a single message demanding that Hamas release hostages. He rejected the recognition of a Palestinian state by countries including France, Britain, and Canada, saying such moves would reward terrorists for “horrible atrocities.”

Trump’s address also included critiques of China and India, accusing them of fueling the war in Ukraine through continued energy purchases, and he reiterated his stance on climate policy, dismissing green initiatives as “the greatest con job ever.”

The speech underscored Trump’s confrontational style on the global stage, blending sharp criticism of international institutions with a self-portrayal as a decisive problem-solver.

