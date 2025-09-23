WHO: No Clear Link Between Paracetamol in Pregnancy and Autism

The World Health Organization (WHO) has dismissed claims made by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting a link between childhood vaccines, the use of paracetamol during pregnancy, and autism.

Speaking in Geneva on Tuesday, WHO spokesperson Tarik Jašarević stressed that scientific evidence does not support such assertions and reaffirmed the global health body’s position on the life-saving value of vaccines.

“The evidence remains inconsistent,” Jašarević said when asked about studies on paracetamol (Tylenol) use during pregnancy and autism risks. “We know that vaccines do not cause autism. Vaccines, as I said, save countless lives. So this is something that science has proven, and these things should not really be questioned.”

Trump’s Controversial Remarks

On Monday, Trump reignited a long-running and debunked controversy by suggesting that both vaccines and the use of Tylenol during pregnancy could be linked to autism. His remarks, made during a health policy discussion, have elevated fringe claims into mainstream political debate — sparking alarm among medical professionals.

Health experts fear such comments could undermine public confidence in immunization programs at a time when global vaccination rates are critical in preventing outbreaks of measles, polio, and other preventable diseases.

Context: Science vs. Politics

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), WHO, and numerous scientific studies have consistently found no causal link between vaccines and autism. Research into paracetamol use during pregnancy has produced mixed findings, but no conclusive evidence of a direct connection to autism spectrum disorders.

Despite this, Trump’s statements reflect a broader skepticism within parts of his political base toward pharmaceutical companies, global health institutions, and what critics call “mainstream science.

Editorial Take: A Risk to Public Health

Public health experts warn that the politicization of medical science could undermine trust in vaccination programs worldwide. WHO officials insist that rather than questioning proven life-saving tools, governments should focus on strengthening healthcare systems, improving maternal care, and ensuring wider vaccine access — especially in vulnerable regions.

For now, the WHO’s message remains clear: vaccines save lives, and misinformation can cost them.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.