Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

WHO: No Clear Link Between Paracetamol in Pregnancy and Autism

By: Naija247news

Date:

The World Health Organization (WHO) has dismissed claims made by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting a link between childhood vaccines, the use of paracetamol during pregnancy, and autism.

Speaking in Geneva on Tuesday, WHO spokesperson Tarik Jašarević stressed that scientific evidence does not support such assertions and reaffirmed the global health body’s position on the life-saving value of vaccines.

“The evidence remains inconsistent,” Jašarević said when asked about studies on paracetamol (Tylenol) use during pregnancy and autism risks. “We know that vaccines do not cause autism. Vaccines, as I said, save countless lives. So this is something that science has proven, and these things should not really be questioned.”

Trump’s Controversial Remarks

On Monday, Trump reignited a long-running and debunked controversy by suggesting that both vaccines and the use of Tylenol during pregnancy could be linked to autism. His remarks, made during a health policy discussion, have elevated fringe claims into mainstream political debate — sparking alarm among medical professionals.

Health experts fear such comments could undermine public confidence in immunization programs at a time when global vaccination rates are critical in preventing outbreaks of measles, polio, and other preventable diseases.

Context: Science vs. Politics

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), WHO, and numerous scientific studies have consistently found no causal link between vaccines and autism. Research into paracetamol use during pregnancy has produced mixed findings, but no conclusive evidence of a direct connection to autism spectrum disorders.

Despite this, Trump’s statements reflect a broader skepticism within parts of his political base toward pharmaceutical companies, global health institutions, and what critics call “mainstream science.

Editorial Take: A Risk to Public Health

Public health experts warn that the politicization of medical science could undermine trust in vaccination programs worldwide. WHO officials insist that rather than questioning proven life-saving tools, governments should focus on strengthening healthcare systems, improving maternal care, and ensuring wider vaccine access — especially in vulnerable regions.

For now, the WHO’s message remains clear: vaccines save lives, and misinformation can cost them.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Macron Calls Trump From New York Street After Police Blockade, Uses Chance to Discuss Gaza
Next article
Sleepless Nights May Raise Dementia Risk, US Study Finds
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Regulators Cancel TotalEnergies $860M Asset Sale to Chappal Energies

Naija247news Naija247news -
TotalEnergies’ planned $860 million sale of a minority stake...

“Your Countries Are Going to Hell over Uncontrolled Migration”: Trump Bashes UN, World Leaders in Fiery UN Speech

Naija247news Naija247news -
NEW YORK — U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a...

“Europe Must Step Up or Stop Buying Russian Oil While Fighting Russia, Trump Says”

Naija247news Naija247news -
NEW YORK — U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a...

Trump Links Autism to Tylenol and Vaccines, Claims Not Backed by Science

Naija247news Naija247news -
US President Donald Trump has sparked controversy by suggesting...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigerian Regulators Cancel TotalEnergies $860M Asset Sale to Chappal Energies

Oil & Gas 0
TotalEnergies’ planned $860 million sale of a minority stake...

“Your Countries Are Going to Hell over Uncontrolled Migration”: Trump Bashes UN, World Leaders in Fiery UN Speech

Geopolitics 0
NEW YORK — U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a...

“Europe Must Step Up or Stop Buying Russian Oil While Fighting Russia, Trump Says”

Geopolitics 0
NEW YORK — U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria