What’s at Stake for Nigeria if the US Leaves the United Nations: Economy, Democracy, and Sovereignty

The United States has long been the single most influential member of the United Nations. Its financial contributions, military support, and diplomatic weight have underpinned the UN system since its creation in 1945. Yet, in recent years, populist voices in Washington have grown louder, calling for America to defund or even withdraw from the UN entirely. While these debates may sound distant to Nigerians, they carry profound implications for Africa’s largest democracy. From questions of foreign aid to peacekeeping, international diplomacy, and Nigeria’s sovereignty, the stakes are high.

Why the Debate Matters for Nigeria

Nigeria’s ties to the UN are not abstract. As a country that has relied on multilateral support for peacekeeping, humanitarian aid, development funding, and climate action, any U.S. disengagement would directly affect Abuja’s strategic interests. Nigeria is also deeply embedded in the UN system: it is one of the largest troop contributors to peacekeeping missions, a leading African voice in the General Assembly, and a country that consistently advocates for reform of the Security Council.

If Washington walks away or scales back its engagement, Nigeria would face new realities. The flow of donor funds could shrink, weakening programs in health, education, and poverty alleviation. Peacekeeping in Africa’s hotspots, including the Sahel, could collapse, exposing Nigeria’s borders to greater instability. Most significantly, global governance might shift toward China and Russia, forcing Nigeria to navigate a more complicated diplomatic landscape.

Economic Implications

For Nigeria’s economy, the U.S.-UN relationship is crucial. American contributions fund a wide range of UN agencies that directly or indirectly impact Nigeria. The UN Development Programme (UNDP), UNICEF, and the World Food Programme (WFP) all operate projects in Nigeria. These agencies channel millions of dollars annually into humanitarian relief in the northeast, poverty reduction schemes, and child welfare programs.

If the U.S. withdraws, funding gaps would emerge, forcing Nigeria either to turn to alternative partners or to bear more of the financial burden itself. China, already investing heavily in Africa, would almost certainly step in to fill the void. While this could provide short-term relief, it may also tilt Nigeria’s economic partnerships further toward Beijing, reducing Nigeria’s leverage in negotiations and increasing dependency on Chinese loans and infrastructure projects.

Moreover, a weakened UN would disrupt global trade rules, environmental standards, and international development frameworks. Nigeria, as an emerging economy seeking to diversify beyond oil, depends on predictable global systems to attract investment and protect exports. The absence of U.S. engagement would destabilize those systems and expose Nigeria to higher risks.

Democracy and Human Rights

Nigeria’s democracy has been shaped in part by international engagement and pressure. From election monitoring to human rights advocacy, the UN and its agencies have worked with civil society to strengthen governance. The U.S., through the UN, has been a consistent supporter of democratic norms.

If Washington retreats, the balance of power within the UN could shift toward countries less committed to democracy and human rights. China, for instance, has emphasized sovereignty and non-interference over liberal democratic values. For Nigeria, this shift could mean less international pressure on issues such as election transparency, press freedom, and judicial independence. While some Nigerian leaders may welcome reduced scrutiny, the long-term effect could be a weakening of democratic norms and accountability.

Furthermore, the U.S. presence in the UN often amplifies African voices calling for fairness in global governance. If that voice fades, Nigeria’s push for Security Council reform and greater representation for Africa may stall, leaving the continent marginalized in key decision-making arenas.

Sovereignty at a Crossroads

Nigeria’s sovereignty is also at stake in the debate. Critics of the UN often argue that global institutions undermine national independence. In Nigeria’s case, the UN has sometimes pressured the government on issues like human rights, climate policy, and humanitarian access. However, the flip side is that without strong multilateral institutions, Nigeria would face a world where power politics dominate and smaller nations have little recourse.

The UN, despite its flaws, provides Nigeria with a platform to assert its sovereignty in international forums. It gives Abuja the ability to negotiate on climate financing, participate in global health strategies, and shape rules that affect its citizens. If the U.S. exits and the UN weakens, Nigeria may find itself squeezed between rival powers, with less ability to defend its interests on the global stage.

Voices from Analysts and Pundits

Political analysts warn that Nigerians should not dismiss the debate as purely an American domestic squabble. Dr. Akin Alao, a foreign policy scholar at the University of Ibadan, notes that “a U.S. exit from the UN would be a geopolitical earthquake, with ripple effects felt in Abuja’s economy, security, and democracy.”

Policy commentators add that Nigeria’s reliance on UN peacekeeping and humanitarian infrastructure makes it especially vulnerable. “Without U.S. contributions, peacekeeping in Africa could collapse,” says Fatima Mohammed, a security expert based in Abuja. “Nigeria would either have to expand its overstretched military role in the region or face greater insecurity along its borders.”

Others see opportunity amid the uncertainty. Chike Nwokedi, a Lagos-based political columnist, argues that “Nigeria could leverage this moment to push harder for African self-reliance in regional security and diplomacy. A weaker UN could force ECOWAS and the African Union to step up, with Nigeria leading the charge.”

Nigeria Between Washington, Beijing, and Moscow

The larger geopolitical shift cannot be ignored. If the U.S. pulls back, China and Russia are poised to expand their influence in Africa. Beijing has already deepened its role in infrastructure and technology projects, while Moscow has pursued security partnerships through private military contractors.

For Nigeria, this creates both risks and opportunities. A more China-centric UN may align with Nigeria’s development priorities, particularly in infrastructure. Yet it could also reduce the global emphasis on democracy, human rights, and transparency. A Russian-tilted order would likely emphasize security and sovereignty over democratic governance, a model that could embolden authoritarian tendencies in parts of Africa.

Nigeria will have to balance these pressures while protecting its national interests. A weaker U.S. role in the UN could reduce Nigeria’s diplomatic options, forcing it to choose sides more explicitly.

Conclusion

The debate over U.S. withdrawal from the United Nations is more than a matter of American politics. For Nigeria, it touches the core of economic stability, democratic development, and national sovereignty. If Washington disengages, Abuja will face a world where multilateralism is weakened and great-power rivalry intensifies. That world could leave Nigeria more vulnerable to insecurity, economic dependency, and diminished global influence.

Yet Nigeria also has agency. By building stronger regional institutions, advocating for African unity, and diversifying global partnerships, it can adapt to whatever future emerges. The stakes are undeniably high: Nigeria must prepare for a global order that may look very different in the years after 2027.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.