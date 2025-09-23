What’s at Stake Amid Calls for the US to Leave the United Nations

The idea of the United States leaving the United Nations may once have sounded like fringe political theater, but in recent years it has gained new momentum. Populists, foreign policy skeptics, and sections of the American political right have revived calls to defund or even exit the UN. While the mainstream of U.S. foreign policy still recognizes the value of the organization as a global platform, the growing intensity of these arguments raises fundamental questions about America’s role in world affairs, the balance of global power, and the very future of international cooperation.

A History of Tension

The relationship between the United States and the United Nations has always been complicated. Washington was a founding architect of the UN in 1945, hosting its headquarters in New York and using it as a stage to cement U.S. leadership during the postwar period. Yet tension set in almost immediately. During the Cold War, U.S. officials frequently complained that the General Assembly had become a hostile stage dominated by newly independent states sympathetic to the Soviet bloc. In the 1980s, the Reagan administration withdrew from UNESCO in protest over inefficiency and alleged bias against the West. The Iraq War in 2003 brought another major rupture, as the Bush administration acted outside of UN approval and dismissed its opposition as proof of irrelevance. This pattern of oscillation—between embracing the UN as a tool of legitimacy and condemning it as a threat to sovereignty—has never truly disappeared.

Why Exit Talk Has Returned

Today’s calls for withdrawal are shaped by several overlapping frustrations. For many American conservatives, the UN is seen as hostile to U.S. interests, particularly because of repeated resolutions against Israel. Others focus on the financial side, noting that the United States contributes more than any other country to the organization’s budget. Populist movements frame these contributions as an unfair subsidy that empowers nations often at odds with U.S. policy. The sovereignty argument also plays heavily into the debate. Supporters of the “America First” agenda portray global institutions as threats to independence, contending that Washington should never have to submit to external bodies when setting its policies. Added to this is the frustration with gridlock in the UN Security Council, where Russian and Chinese vetoes have repeatedly blocked action on conflicts like Syria and Ukraine. To critics, this proves that the UN is incapable of fulfilling its own mission

The Stakes for the United States

If America were to pull back significantly from the UN or even contemplate full withdrawal, the consequences would ripple across nearly every aspect of U.S. foreign policy. Diplomatically, Washington would lose one of the most important venues for exercising soft power. For all the frustrations it causes, the UN allows U.S. diplomats to build coalitions, apply pressure on rivals, and rally allies around a shared cause. A retreat would hand the stage to others, especially China, which has steadily expanded its influence inside UN agencies.

Security interests would also be at risk. American funding supports peacekeeping missions in volatile regions from South Sudan to Lebanon. Without U.S. backing, many of these operations would falter, creating power vacuums and limiting America’s ability to shape outcomes in conflict zones. Economically, American businesses would lose influence over global standards in aviation, shipping, telecommunications, and health—rules that are set and enforced through UN agencies. The humanitarian fallout would be equally significant. The United States relies on the UN’s infrastructure to deliver aid to refugees and victims of disaster. Without it, Washington would either need to construct its own costly parallel system or accept a reduced role in humanitarian affairs. Finally, there is the question of diplomatic credibility. An American exit would isolate Washington from allies, undermine its leadership in NATO and the G7, and weaken its claim to moral authority in world politics.

The Stakes for the World

The consequences would not end with the United States. A weakened or defunded UN would send shockwaves through the global system. Peacekeeping operations could collapse, leaving fragile regions without international support. Climate action, health programs, and refugee relief would all face severe funding crises. China, already investing heavily in UN structures, would seize the opportunity to fill the gap, reshaping global governance to reflect its own model of state power. Without the balance of U.S. leadership, the UN Security Council would become even less credible. The vacuum could lead to a fractured international order in which regional blocs like the African Union or ASEAN gain influence, but without the capacity to coordinate on global challenges like pandemics or climate change.

What Experts Are Saying

Foreign policy experts caution that an American exit would be far more damaging than its proponents suggest. Richard Gowan of the International Crisis Group has noted that the United States quietly relies on the UN far more than it admits, using it as a place to legitimize interventions and rally allies. Anne-Marie Slaughter, a leading scholar, has warned that if America withdraws, China will dominate global governance, shaping institutions in ways that may not reflect democratic values. Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN John Bolton, often a critic, has conceded that while the organization is flawed, abandoning it would deprive Washington of a valuable tool. African commentators like Chido Nwangwu stress that a U.S. withdrawal would leave developing regions with fewer resources and less leverage in negotiating aid and development programs.

The Domestic Political Angle

The debate also reflects deeper divisions within American politics and foreshadows the tone of the 2027 presidential election. Republican candidates are expected to sharpen their anti-globalist rhetoric, appealing to voters skeptical of international commitments. Democrats are likely to emphasize the need for multilateralism, pointing to climate change, pandemics, and human rights as problems that cannot be solved unilaterally. The argument is not just about foreign policy—it is about America’s identity as either the leader of global cooperation or a nation retreating into a unilateral path.

Conclusion

Calls for the United States to leave the United Nations may never translate into actual policy, but they are symptomatic of a broader struggle between nationalism and multilateralism. For Washington, the choice is stark: continue to shape the rules of global order or allow rivals like China and Russia to define them. For the international community, American disengagement would weaken the very architecture of cooperation built since 1945. What is at stake is not only the future of the UN but also the role of the United States in a world still looking for leadership amid rising uncertainty.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.