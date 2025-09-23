“We Have Made Peace” – Fubara Signals End of Rivers State Political Crisis

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara Declares Political Crisis Over, Reconciles with Nyesom Wike

Naija247news Political Desk

Abuja – Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has declared that the political crisis which triggered the six-month Emergency Rule in the state is now firmly behind him, following a reconciliation with his principal and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The governor made the revelation in an exclusive interview with State House correspondents shortly after a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Peace Restored in Rivers

Fubara, reinstated by President Tinubu five days ago after completing his suspension, said the crisis that shook Rivers State had been amicably resolved. When asked if the peace with Minister Wike was merely “on paper,” the governor responded unequivocally:

“As far as I’m concerned, we have made peace. Fubara and his principal are working together.”

The statement signals a full reconciliation between the two political heavyweights, a development that could stabilize Rivers State’s governance and political landscape.

Gratitude to the President

The governor also expressed profound gratitude to President Tinubu for his role in restoring calm and ensuring the state’s development. “I came to thank Mr. President, whom I also consider a father, and tell him that I’m back,” Fubara said, noting that his visit was both formal and personal.

He added that the discussion with the President centered on ensuring proper guidance and avoiding future crises:

“It’s a father-son discussion, telling him thank you and the areas where, if at all, there should be any issue for him to guide me properly so we don’t be in any situation of crisis. That’s all.”

First Official Visit Since Reinstatement

This meeting marks Governor Fubara’s first official visit to the State House since his reinstatement as governor, following a period of emergency rule that lasted six months. Analysts see the reconciliation with Minister Wike and the visit to the President as key steps in restoring political stability and boosting governance in Rivers State.

With this development, Rivers residents and political stakeholders now hope for a renewed era of peace, cooperation, and accelerated development under Governor Fubara’s leadership.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.