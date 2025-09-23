Menu
Victor Osimhen Returns to Full Training Ahead of Galatasaray Clash with Konyaspor

By: Emman Tochi

Naija247news Sports Desk

Istanbul – Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has returned to full training with Galatasaray, raising hopes that he will feature in the club’s upcoming Turkish Super Lig clash against Konyaspor. The development was confirmed in a new image shared by the Turkish side on social media.

Osimhen, 26, had been sidelined for the past two matches after picking up an injury during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda two weeks ago. His absence was felt as Galatasaray experienced mixed results: a 2-0 victory over Eyupspor but a heavy 4-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in European competition.

Back in Contention

The Nigerian international has already made a strong start to the season, netting two goals in three league appearances. With his return to training, he is expected to be part of head coach Okan Buruk’s squad at RAMS Park, potentially providing a crucial boost to Galatasaray’s attacking options.

Galatasaray’s Perfect Start

Despite Osimhen’s short-term absence, Galatasaray have maintained an impressive run in the Turkish Super Lig, remaining unbeaten with five wins from five matches, showcasing the depth and resilience of Buruk’s squad.

Fans will now eagerly await Osimhen’s potential return, which could be pivotal as the club aims to sustain its perfect start to the league season and compete strongly in European competitions.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

