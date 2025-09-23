UNICEF Commends Kebbi Government Over N761 Million Counterpart Funding for Social Development Projects

Naija247news reports that the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has commended the Kebbi State Government for approving a counterpart fund of N761 million to support various child-centered development initiatives in the state. The endorsement is seen as a significant step towards strengthening partnerships that promote health, education, water, and sanitation programs for children and vulnerable groups.

Naija247news gathered that the announcement was made during a joint review meeting held in Birnin Kebbi, where representatives from the state government and UNICEF assessed progress made under the ongoing collaboration. The funds are expected to complement existing support from UNICEF and other international development partners.

According to Naija247news, the approved counterpart funding will facilitate the execution of key intervention programmes across primary healthcare, basic education, nutrition, child protection, and clean water access. The financial commitment also signals Kebbi’s renewed dedication to achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) related to child welfare.

Naija247news understands that the funds will be deployed through existing frameworks in partnership with relevant ministries and agencies, ensuring transparency, impact tracking, and timely delivery of services across rural and underserved communities in the state.

UNICEF’s Chief of Field Office in Sokoto, Ms. Maryam Darwesh, while speaking at the review session, praised Kebbi State for its continued commitment to child development. She noted that the timely release of counterpart funds enhances operational efficiency and demonstrates political will toward addressing persistent challenges affecting children and women.

Naija247news reports that the Kebbi State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abba Sani-Kalgo, reaffirmed the government’s readiness to scale up efforts in collaboration with international partners to bridge service delivery gaps, especially in marginalized areas.

Naija247news gathered that previous interventions supported by both the state and UNICEF have led to notable improvements in immunization coverage, school enrollment, and access to clean drinking water, particularly in rural areas. Stakeholders at the meeting agreed that sustained funding and monitoring would be critical in consolidating these gains.

As Kebbi strengthens its commitment to development partnerships, UNICEF has pledged to continue providing technical and financial support to ensure that no child is left behind in the state’s development agenda.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.