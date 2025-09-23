Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

UNICEF Commends Kebbi Government Over N761 Million Counterpart Funding for Social Development Projects

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has commended the Kebbi State Government for approving a counterpart fund of N761 million to support various child-centered development initiatives in the state. The endorsement is seen as a significant step towards strengthening partnerships that promote health, education, water, and sanitation programs for children and vulnerable groups.

Naija247news gathered that the announcement was made during a joint review meeting held in Birnin Kebbi, where representatives from the state government and UNICEF assessed progress made under the ongoing collaboration. The funds are expected to complement existing support from UNICEF and other international development partners.

According to Naija247news, the approved counterpart funding will facilitate the execution of key intervention programmes across primary healthcare, basic education, nutrition, child protection, and clean water access. The financial commitment also signals Kebbi’s renewed dedication to achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) related to child welfare.

Naija247news understands that the funds will be deployed through existing frameworks in partnership with relevant ministries and agencies, ensuring transparency, impact tracking, and timely delivery of services across rural and underserved communities in the state.

UNICEF’s Chief of Field Office in Sokoto, Ms. Maryam Darwesh, while speaking at the review session, praised Kebbi State for its continued commitment to child development. She noted that the timely release of counterpart funds enhances operational efficiency and demonstrates political will toward addressing persistent challenges affecting children and women.

Naija247news reports that the Kebbi State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abba Sani-Kalgo, reaffirmed the government’s readiness to scale up efforts in collaboration with international partners to bridge service delivery gaps, especially in marginalized areas.

Naija247news gathered that previous interventions supported by both the state and UNICEF have led to notable improvements in immunization coverage, school enrollment, and access to clean drinking water, particularly in rural areas. Stakeholders at the meeting agreed that sustained funding and monitoring would be critical in consolidating these gains.

As Kebbi strengthens its commitment to development partnerships, UNICEF has pledged to continue providing technical and financial support to ensure that no child is left behind in the state’s development agenda.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
U.S. Secret Service Dismantles ‘Telecommunications Threat’ Near UN General Assembly in New York
Next article
Syrian President Al-Sharaa Urges US to Lift Sanctions at UN General Assembly
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Trump Condemns Palestinian State Recognition, Calls for Immediate End to Gaza War at UNGA

Naija247news Naija247news -
New York, NY — U.S. President Donald Trump on...

Sean “Diddy” Combs Seeks Short Sentence Following Conviction on Prostitution Charges

Naija247news Naija247news -
New York, NY — Lawyers for hip-hop mogul Sean...

Nigeria May Lose $500–$900 Million Annually from UN Funding if U.S. Pulls Out

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
For decades, Nigeria has relied on the global architecture...

Remi Tinubu Announces Over N20bn Raised from Birthday Donations for National Library Project

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu,...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Trump Condemns Palestinian State Recognition, Calls for Immediate End to Gaza War at UNGA

Geopolitics 0
New York, NY — U.S. President Donald Trump on...

Sean “Diddy” Combs Seeks Short Sentence Following Conviction on Prostitution Charges

Arts & Entertainment 0
New York, NY — Lawyers for hip-hop mogul Sean...

Nigeria May Lose $500–$900 Million Annually from UN Funding if U.S. Pulls Out

Africa 0
For decades, Nigeria has relied on the global architecture...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria