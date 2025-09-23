UNGA 2025: African Leaders Push for Sustainable Health Financing to Strengthen Regional Systems

Naija247news reports that African leaders have made a strong case for increased investment in sustainable health financing during high-level deliberations at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The calls came as part of broader efforts to transform healthcare delivery across the continent and achieve universal health coverage.

Naija247news gathered that during a special session on global health and development, several heads of state from Africa highlighted the urgent need to rethink health sector financing models, especially in the wake of lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing health emergencies across the continent.

According to Naija247news, the African leaders stressed that while donor support remains valuable, long-term solutions lie in domestic resource mobilization, strategic public-private partnerships, and enhanced accountability in health spending. They also called for multilateral cooperation to help countries develop resilient health systems capable of withstanding shocks.

Naija247news understands that Nigerian officials present at the summit reiterated the country’s commitment to healthcare reform, with specific focus on primary healthcare revitalization, health insurance expansion, and digital innovation in service delivery. Nigeria’s delegation emphasized the importance of sustainable funding to reduce out-of-pocket expenses, particularly for vulnerable populations.

Naija247news reports that key participants, including the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), commended African nations for prioritizing health financing in national budgets. He urged governments to go beyond pledges and invest in health as a cornerstone of economic growth, social stability, and national security.

In addition, Naija247news gathered that regional blocs such as the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) presented collaborative frameworks aimed at improving pooled procurement, cross-border disease surveillance, and access to affordable medicines and vaccines.

The deliberations at the UNGA are expected to shape the agenda for upcoming global health financing summits, where African countries are projected to push for increased global commitment to equitable healthcare access.

With healthcare systems in many African countries stretched thin, stakeholders at the Assembly noted that investing in health is not just a moral imperative but a strategic economic choice. Naija247news understands that follow-up meetings are scheduled to translate these commitments into concrete financing frameworks.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike