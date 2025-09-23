U.S. Secret Service Dismantles ‘Telecommunications Threat’ Near UN General Assembly in New York

New York, NY — The U.S. Secret Service announced on Tuesday that it had dismantled a network of electronic devices in the New York tristate area that posed a significant threat to telecommunications and senior government officials. The devices were located within 35 miles of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)meeting in New York.

According to Matt McCool, Special Agent in charge of the Secret Service’s New York field office, the network “had the potential to disable cellphone towers and essentially shut down the cellular network in New York City.” Authorities recovered more than 300 co-located SIM servers and 100,000 SIM cards across multiple sites.

“These devices could have been used for a wide range of telecommunications attacks,” the agency said. “This includes disabling cell towers, launching denial-of-service attacks, and facilitating anonymous, encrypted communication among threat actors.” Early forensic analysis indicates that some devices were used to communicate with individuals known to federal law enforcement, possibly involving nation-state actors.

The investigation began after multiple telecommunications-related threats were directed at senior U.S. government officials earlier this year. Law enforcement partners including the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the New York Police Department assisted in dismantling the network.

U.S. Secret Service Director Sean Curran emphasized the importance of prevention. “The potential for disruption to our country’s telecommunications posed by this network cannot be overstated. Our protective mission is all about prevention, and this investigation sends a clear message that imminent threats will be immediately addressed.”

While authorities continue forensic examinations of the recovered devices, officials stressed that the network no longer poses a threat to the New York area. The investigation remains ongoing to determine the individuals responsible and their intent, particularly regarding potential disruption of the UNGA and communications of government and emergency personnel.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.