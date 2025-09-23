Trump Slams UN for ‘Empty Words’ But Reassures Guterres of U.S. Support

New York — U.S. President Donald Trump launched a sharp critique of the United Nations on Tuesday, accusing the global body of failing to support American-led peace efforts, before reassuring Secretary-General Antonio Guterresthat Washington still “100%” backs the institution.

Speaking before the 193-member General Assembly, Trump claimed he had “ended seven wars” without any UN assistance. “The United Nations wasn’t there for us,” he told world leaders, branding the organization ineffective and limited to “empty words” in the face of war.

“Empty Words Don’t Solve Wars”

In his nearly hour-long speech, Trump criticized the UN’s reliance on symbolic gestures. “All they seem to do is write a strongly worded letter and then never follow it up. Empty words don’t solve war. The only thing that solves wars is action,” he said.

Trump’s remarks reflect his long-standing skepticism toward multilateral institutions, which he argues too often drain U.S. resources without advancing American interests.

Trump Meets Guterres

After his address, Trump held his first meeting with Guterres since returning to office in January. Despite his criticism, the U.S. president struck a conciliatory tone:

“Our country is behind the United Nations 100%,” Trump said. “I may disagree with it sometimes, but I am so behind it, because I think the potential for peace with this institution is so great.”

Guterres, for his part, told Trump the UN stood “entirely at your disposal” to work toward a just peace.

Funding Battles and U.S. Arrears

The U.S. is the UN’s largest financial contributor, covering 22% of the core budget and 27% of peacekeeping operations. But Washington currently owes $2.8 billion, including $1.5 billion in mandatory payments, according to UN data.

Trump has previously sought to slash U.S. funding, pulled America out of several UN agencies and agreements — including UNESCO, the Paris climate accord, and the WHO — and halted funds for the Palestinian relief agency UNRWA.

Meanwhile, Guterres is scrambling to implement reforms as the UN faces a deep cash crisis on its 80th anniversary.

Humor at the UNGA

In a lighter moment, Trump joked about a malfunctioning escalator and a teleprompter glitch during his appearance. “These are the two things I got from the United Nations — a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter,” he quipped.

A UN official later clarified that the White House had supplied its own teleprompter, and UNGA President Annalena Baerbock dryly noted: “The UN teleprompters are working perfectly.”

