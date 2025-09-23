Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Trump Slams UN for ‘Empty Words’ But Reassures Guterres of U.S. Support

By: Naija247news

Date:

New York — U.S. President Donald Trump launched a sharp critique of the United Nations on Tuesday, accusing the global body of failing to support American-led peace efforts, before reassuring Secretary-General Antonio Guterresthat Washington still “100%” backs the institution.

Speaking before the 193-member General Assembly, Trump claimed he had “ended seven wars” without any UN assistance. “The United Nations wasn’t there for us,” he told world leaders, branding the organization ineffective and limited to “empty words” in the face of war.

“Empty Words Don’t Solve Wars”

In his nearly hour-long speech, Trump criticized the UN’s reliance on symbolic gestures. “All they seem to do is write a strongly worded letter and then never follow it up. Empty words don’t solve war. The only thing that solves wars is action,” he said.

Trump’s remarks reflect his long-standing skepticism toward multilateral institutions, which he argues too often drain U.S. resources without advancing American interests.

Trump Meets Guterres

After his address, Trump held his first meeting with Guterres since returning to office in January. Despite his criticism, the U.S. president struck a conciliatory tone:

“Our country is behind the United Nations 100%,” Trump said. “I may disagree with it sometimes, but I am so behind it, because I think the potential for peace with this institution is so great.”

Guterres, for his part, told Trump the UN stood “entirely at your disposal” to work toward a just peace.

Funding Battles and U.S. Arrears

The U.S. is the UN’s largest financial contributor, covering 22% of the core budget and 27% of peacekeeping operations. But Washington currently owes $2.8 billion, including $1.5 billion in mandatory payments, according to UN data.

Trump has previously sought to slash U.S. funding, pulled America out of several UN agencies and agreements — including UNESCO, the Paris climate accord, and the WHO — and halted funds for the Palestinian relief agency UNRWA.

Meanwhile, Guterres is scrambling to implement reforms as the UN faces a deep cash crisis on its 80th anniversary.

Humor at the UNGA

In a lighter moment, Trump joked about a malfunctioning escalator and a teleprompter glitch during his appearance. “These are the two things I got from the United Nations — a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter,” he quipped.

A UN official later clarified that the White House had supplied its own teleprompter, and UNGA President Annalena Baerbock dryly noted: “The UN teleprompters are working perfectly.”

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Italy Signals Conditional Support for Palestinian Statehood at UNGA, Demands Hostage Release and Hamas Exclusion
Next article
Israel to Boycott UN Security Council Gaza Meeting, Citing Jewish New Year Conflict
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Regulators Cancel TotalEnergies $860M Asset Sale to Chappal Energies

Naija247news Naija247news -
TotalEnergies’ planned $860 million sale of a minority stake...

“Your Countries Are Going to Hell over Uncontrolled Migration”: Trump Bashes UN, World Leaders in Fiery UN Speech

Naija247news Naija247news -
NEW YORK — U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a...

“Europe Must Step Up or Stop Buying Russian Oil While Fighting Russia, Trump Says”

Naija247news Naija247news -
NEW YORK — U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a...

Trump Links Autism to Tylenol and Vaccines, Claims Not Backed by Science

Naija247news Naija247news -
US President Donald Trump has sparked controversy by suggesting...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigerian Regulators Cancel TotalEnergies $860M Asset Sale to Chappal Energies

Oil & Gas 0
TotalEnergies’ planned $860 million sale of a minority stake...

“Your Countries Are Going to Hell over Uncontrolled Migration”: Trump Bashes UN, World Leaders in Fiery UN Speech

Geopolitics 0
NEW YORK — U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a...

“Europe Must Step Up or Stop Buying Russian Oil While Fighting Russia, Trump Says”

Geopolitics 0
NEW YORK — U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria