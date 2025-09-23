Trump Links Autism to Tylenol and Vaccines, Claims Not Backed by Science

US President Donald Trump has sparked controversy by suggesting that autism in children may be linked to the use of Tylenol (paracetamol) by pregnant women and childhood vaccines — claims that are not supported by scientific evidence.

The remarks, made on Monday during a health policy discussion, have alarmed medical experts who warn that promoting misinformation about vaccines and widely used painkillers could endanger public health.

WHO Responds: Evidence ‘Inconsistent’

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) responded, emphasizing that research on the use of paracetamol during pregnancy and autism risk is inconclusive. WHO spokesperson Tarik Jašarević told a Geneva press briefing:

“The evidence remains inconsistent. We know that vaccines do not cause autism. Vaccines save countless lives. So this is something that science has proven, and these things should not really be questioned.”

Health authorities worldwide, including the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), have repeatedly confirmed that vaccines are safe and do not cause autism.

The Dangers of Misinformation

Experts warn that linking autism to vaccines or common medications could undermine trust in immunization programs. Vaccines remain critical for preventing deadly diseases such as measles, polio, and whooping cough.

Medical researchers caution that while studies continue on the potential effects of medication use during pregnancy, no robust evidence shows a causal relationship between paracetamol and autism spectrum disorders

Editorial Take

Public health specialists emphasize that science-backed interventions — such as vaccination and proper maternal care — are key to protecting children’s health. They say that political statements promoting unproven links risk diverting attention from evidence-based strategies that save lives.

“Misinformation can have real consequences. Vaccines are one of the most effective tools we have to prevent disease, and undermining them puts everyone at risk,” a WHO official noted.

As the debate unfolds, health authorities urge parents to rely on verified medical guidance and evidence rather than political rhetoric.

