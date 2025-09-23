Menu
Geopolitics

Trump Condemns Palestinian State Recognition, Calls for Immediate End to Gaza War at UNGA

New York, NY — U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday condemned recent moves by Western nations to recognize a Palestinian state, calling such steps a reward for “horrible atrocities” committed by Hamas.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Trump urged world powers to focus on securing the release of hostages held in Gaza nearly two years after Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel that triggered the ongoing war.

“Instead of giving in to Hamas’ ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message — release the hostages now,” Trump said. He emphasized the need to stop the war in Gaza immediately.

Over the past two days, France, Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal formally recognized Palestinian statehood, moves intended to promote a two-state solution but which angered both Israel and the United States.

The two-state solution, central to the US-backed Oslo Accords of 1993, has largely stalled amid the conflict. Israel, responding to Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack, has rejected the establishment of a Palestinian state and continues military operations in Gaza. Local health authorities report over 65,000 Palestinians killed, with hospitals nearing fuel shortages.

Israel’s military advanced deeper into Gaza City on Tuesday, targeting heavily populated areas, while a UN reportaccused Israel of systematically demolishing civilian infrastructure to expand control over 75% of Gaza and enforce a Jewish majority in the West Bank. Israel’s mission in Geneva dismissed the findings.

