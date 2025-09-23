Tragedy in Ondo: Teenage Boy Beaten to Death Over Alleged Theft of Cocoa Pods

Naija247news reports a tragic incident in Ondo State where a young boy lost his life after allegedly being beaten to death over accusations of stealing cocoa pods from a local farm. The disturbing event occurred in a rural community in the state’s cocoa-producing belt, sparking outrage among residents and human rights advocates.

Naija247news gathered that the victim, believed to be around 15 years old, was reportedly caught by some farm workers who accused him of harvesting cocoa pods without permission. Eyewitness accounts suggest that the boy was subjected to severe physical assault on the farm before being dragged to a nearby compound, where the beating continued.

Naija247news understands that the boy, who was said to have been trying to gather the pods to support his widowed mother, died hours later from injuries sustained during the beating. His lifeless body was later discovered by local residents, prompting community members to alert the police.

According to Naija247news, officers from the Ondo State Police Command have since launched an investigation into the incident. Preliminary findings indicate that several individuals may have been involved in the act, and arrests have reportedly been made. The police have vowed to ensure that justice is served and that those responsible face the full weight of the law.

Naija247news reports that community leaders in the area have condemned the act, describing it as barbaric and a gross violation of human rights. Some traditional rulers in the region have called for calm, urging residents not to take the law into their own hands as the investigation continues.

Naija247news also gathered that the death of the teenager has reignited conversations around child labor, rural poverty, and the dangers of mob justice in agrarian communities. Rights groups are now calling on the state government to intensify public sensitization campaigns and implement stricter measures to curb extrajudicial punishments.

The Ondo State government, as of the time of filing this report, is yet to issue an official statement on the incident. However, pressure is mounting on local authorities to take swift action in order to restore public confidence and prevent future occurrences.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.