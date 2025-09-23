Syrian President Al-Sharaa Urges US to Lift Sanctions at UN General Assembly

New York, NY — Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has renewed his call for the United States to formally lift sanctions on Syria while attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)—the first visit by a Syrian leader in nearly six decades.

Al-Sharaa, who led opposition forces that overthrew Bashar al-Assad’s government in December, met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss expanding relations with the West and easing Syria’s international isolation. Rubio emphasized the opportunity for Syria to build a stable and sovereign nation following President Trump’s earlier announcement on sanctions relief.

Speaking at the Concordia Annual Summit, al-Sharaa argued that sanctions imposed on previous Syrian leadership were no longer justified and increasingly harm ordinary Syrians. “We have a big mission to build the economy… Just lift the sanctions, and you will see the results,” he said, highlighting Syria’s skilled and diverse workforce.

Al-Sharaa also addressed regional security and Israel-Syria relations, noting that Syria’s situation differs from countries that joined the Abraham Accords, due to Israel’s ongoing occupation of the Golan Heights and over 1,000 air strikes and incursions targeting Syria.

Members of the U.S. Congress are debating whether to repeal the Caesar Syria Civil Protection Act of 2019, which imposed wide-ranging sanctions under al-Assad. Some lawmakers aim to include the repeal as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, expected to pass by December.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.