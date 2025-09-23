Super Falcons’ Chiamaka Nnadozie Ranked Fourth Best Goalkeeper in the World at 2025 Ballon d’Or

Naija247news Sports Desk

Paris – Nigerian football continues to make global waves as Super Falcons star Chiamaka Nnadozie was ranked the fourth-best goalkeeper in the world at the 2025 Ballon d’Or awards, held in Paris on Monday night.

The 23-year-old, who plies her trade with Paris FC in France, earned her place among the elite in the inaugural Women’s Yashin Trophy, an award recognising the finest female goalkeepers worldwide.

A Landmark Achievement in Women’s Football

England and Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton made history as the first-ever winner of the Women’s Yashin Trophy, following a sensational year in which she inspired the Lionesses to Euro 2025 glory and helped Chelsea secure a domestic treble. Germany’s Ann-Katrin Berger claimed second place, while Spain’s Cata Coll finished third.

For Nnadozie, the recognition signals another major milestone in a career that has been on a meteoric rise. She first drew international attention at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, where her Player of the Match display helped Nigeria stun co-hosts Australia. Since then, she has cemented her status as one of Africa’s finest goalkeepers, becoming indispensable for both club and country.

Rising Star on the Global Stage

The inclusion of Nnadozie among the top five goalkeepers underscores her consistency, reflexes, and leadership from the back, earning her accolades beyond the African continent. Her performances in the French top flight have highlighted her growing influence and ability to perform under pressure, drawing admiration from coaches, pundits, and fans worldwide.

Meanwhile, Hampton’s historic award capped a season in which she kept 13 clean sheets in the Women’s Super League, shared the Golden Glove, and played a decisive role in England’s European triumph, setting the benchmark for elite goalkeeping in women’s football.

Africa’s Goalkeeping Legacy

For Nigerian football, Nnadozie’s recognition is symbolic of the continent’s growing prominence on the global women’s football stage. Her rise continues the tradition of Super Falcons stars making their mark internationally, and she serves as an inspiration for aspiring African goalkeepers chasing excellence at the highest levels.

With her combination of talent, discipline, and international exposure, Nnadozie is poised to continue rewriting the narrative for African goalkeepers and remains one to watch as the Women’s football world turns its eyes to the next generation of stars.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.