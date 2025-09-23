SON Applauds Dangote Cement Plc for Driving Manufacturing Excellence as Obajana Plant Secures IMS Certification

Naija247news Business Desk

Kogi State – The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has officially commended Dangote Cement Plc for its unwavering commitment to operational excellence, quality, and innovation, urging other manufacturers to follow suit in raising the bar for Nigeria’s industrial sector.

The recognition comes in the wake of the Obajana Plant’s successful completion of the Integrated Management System (IMS) Certification Audit, conducted by SON’s team of seasoned auditors. The comprehensive audit, covering Stages 1 and 2, meticulously assessed compliance with quality, environmental, and occupational health and safety standards, spanning over a week of rigorous evaluation.

Setting the Benchmark for Industrial Growth

Led by SON expert Ijeoma Nkechi Ohaemesi, the auditors highlighted Dangote Cement’s pivotal role in driving industrial growth and praised its management for maintaining unwavering commitment to excellence. “Dangote Cement’s continuous drive for improvement across all operational processes sets a benchmark for quality and innovation within the industry,” the auditors noted.

A Legacy of Systematic Excellence

Speaking on the ISO Management System at Dangote Cement, ISO System Coordinator Sani Mikail revealed that the establishment of the ISO framework across all Dangote plants was approved by the company’s President and CEO, Aliko Dangote, under the guidance of Group Vice-President (Oil & Gas) Mr. Devakumar Edwin.

Mikail explained that the implementation and sustenance of the ISO system have consistently delivered value across processes in Dangote Cement plants since 2010, fostering continuous improvement and operational efficiency.

Voices from Obajana Plant

Obajana Plant Director, Mr. Azad Nawabuddin, hailed the IMS as a transformative tool, particularly in streamlining processes and enhancing operational performance. Company Representative, Kommineni Suresh, further emphasized the milestone, noting that “DCP Obajana is one of the first cement factories in Nigeria to attain IMS certification,” setting a pioneering standard for the Nigerian cement industry.

Team Lead of SON auditors, Mrs. Ijeoma Ohaemesi, explained that the IMS audit aims to foster deeper alignment with global management system standards and applauded Dangote Cement’s management for its dedication to continual improvement.

Highlighting the human effort behind the achievement, Obajana Plant IMS Team Lead, Akindele Temitope, credited commitment, teamwork, and management support for the success. “This certification enhances compliance, quality, safety, communication, and business focus across the plant,” she said.

“With this milestone, DCP Obajana reaffirms its position as an industry leader committed to excellence, sustainability, and global best practices,” Temitope added.

About SON

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) is the federal government agency responsible for setting and enforcing quality standards for products and services in Nigeria, ensuring that Nigerian industries meet global benchmarks.

