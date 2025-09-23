Menu
Sleepless Nights May Raise Dementia Risk, US Study Finds

By: Naija247news

Date:

Staring at the ceiling at 3 a.m. may do more than leave you groggy the next day. A large, long-term U.S. study has linked chronic insomnia in older adults to brain changes that increase the risk of dementia.

Researchers from the Mayo Clinic followed 2,750 adults aged 50 and above for an average of five and a half years, monitoring memory performance and conducting brain scans to track early warning signs of cognitive decline. These markers included amyloid plaques — protein deposits linked to Alzheimer’s disease — and white-matter hyperintensities, tiny areas of damage in the brain’s white matter.

Chronic Insomnia and Accelerated Cognitive Decline

Participants with chronic insomnia — defined as at least two documented insomnia diagnoses a month apart, representing 16% of the group — experienced faster declines in memory and thinking compared with those who slept soundly. Over the study period, they were 40% more likely to develop mild cognitive impairment or dementia.

The effects were most pronounced in poor sleepers who also had shorter-than-usual sleep. At the first assessment, these participants already performed cognitively as if they were four years older than their peers and displayed higher levels of amyloid plaques and white-matter damage.

What the Findings Mean

Chronic insomnia doesn’t just sap energy — it may accelerate brain changes that set the stage for dementia. Amyloid buildup and silent blood-vessel damage appear to be worsened by repeated sleepless nights, nudging the brain toward cognitive decline.

Experts say good-quality sleep is emerging as a modifiable pillar of brain health, but questions remain about whether treating insomnia can prevent dementia, and when interventions would be most effective.

