Senate Drama: Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Office Unlocked as Reconciliation Looms

In a dramatic turn of events, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s office in the National Assembly has been unlocked, signaling a potential end to her months-long standoff with Senate President Godswill Akpabio. The development comes after security operatives and the Sergeant-at-Arms of the National Assembly restored access to her office, Senate Office 205.

A Long Road to Reconciliation

The Kogi Central senator had been locked out of the National Assembly complex since her suspension in March 2025. The suspension, which was meted out for alleged breaches of the Senate’s Standing Orders, sparked a heated controversy and a lengthy court battle. In July 2025, Justice Binta Nyako ruled that the six-month suspension was “excessive and unconstitutional,” warning that it left her constituents unrepresented. Despite the judgment, the Senate initially insisted she must serve the entire suspension period.

The Turning Point

However, with the Senate set to resume plenary on October 7, 2025, a motion is expected to be presented for Akpoti-Uduaghan’s reinstatement. Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro is tipped to formally move for her reinstatement after a public apology. This development suggests a softening of the Senate’s stance and a willingness to put the controversy behind them.

Implications for Constituents

The reinstatement of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan will likely bring relief to her constituents in Kogi Central, who have been without representation in the Senate for several months. Her return will enable them to have their voices heard on national issues and ensure their interests are represented in the upper chamber.

The unlocking of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s office and the expected motion for her reinstatement mark a significant step towards reconciliation. As the Senate prepares to welcome her back, it remains to be seen how this development will impact the chamber’s dynamics and the representation of her constituents. One thing is certain, however: the drama that played out in the Senate has highlighted the importance of dialogue and compromise in resolving conflicts.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.