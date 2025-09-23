Sean “Diddy” Combs Seeks Short Sentence Following Conviction on Prostitution Charges

New York, NY — Lawyers for hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs have urged a U.S. federal judge to impose a minimal prison sentence after he was convicted on prostitution-related charges but acquitted of more serious sex trafficking and racketeering allegations.

In a court filing Monday night, Combs’ legal team requested a sentence of no more than 14 months, citing his time already served at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his September 16, 2024 arrest. The filing highlighted Combs’ rehabilitation efforts, noting he has remained incident-free in jail and achieved sobriety for the first time in 25 years.

“Mr. Combs is an extraordinary person who has made monumental professional and personal contributions,” the lawyers wrote, emphasizing the importance of reuniting him with his seven children and 84-year-old mother.

Combs, 55, founder of Bad Boy Records and credited with popularizing hip-hop in American culture, was found guilty in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act. Prosecutors allege he coerced two former girlfriends into drug-fueled sexual encounters known as “Freak Offs.” Both women testified that Combs physically abused and threatened them financially if they resisted.

Combs’ lawyers argued that the women consented to the encounters and that evidence of physical abuse should not affect sentencing for the Mann Act convictions. They also noted that most first-time Mann Act offenders receive 12–15 months in prison.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 3 in Manhattan federal court, with prosecutors expected to recommend a “substantial” prison term by September 29. Combs has also filed a motion to set aside the conviction, which will be considered in a separate hearing on Thursday.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.