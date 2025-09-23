Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Abdulaziz al-Sheikh Dies at 82, Islamic World Mourns

Naija247news reports that Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, has died at the age of 82, marking the end of an era for one of the most influential Islamic scholars in the Muslim world. The announcement of his passing was made in the early hours of Tuesday, with tributes pouring in from Islamic leaders and dignitaries across the globe.

Naija247news gathered that Sheikh Abdulaziz had served as the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom since 1999, succeeding Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Baz. He was widely regarded as a pivotal figure in shaping Saudi Arabia’s religious establishment, guiding fatwas, and presiding over the Council of Senior Scholars — the highest religious body in the country.

According to Naija247news, the late Grand Mufti had been battling health-related complications in recent months, which had limited his public appearances. Despite his declining health, he remained a spiritual symbol and a respected authority on Islamic jurisprudence until his death.

Naija247news understands that during his tenure, Sheikh Abdulaziz played a major role in interpreting Islamic law and offering guidance on matters of faith and societal conduct. He was known for his conservative views, often aligning with the Wahhabi interpretation of Islam that underpins the Saudi religious framework.

Naija247news reports that the Saudi Royal Court is expected to make a formal statement outlining funeral arrangements, which will likely take place in Riyadh and be attended by both Saudi officials and international representatives of the Muslim community.

World leaders and scholars have expressed condolences, with many highlighting his contributions to Islamic scholarship and his efforts in promoting religious education across the Muslim world. Regional organizations such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Muslim World League have also issued official messages mourning his loss.

Naija247news gathered that the death of Sheikh Abdulaziz opens the question of who will succeed him, as the role of Grand Mufti holds substantial religious and political influence in Saudi Arabia’s governance structure. Observers believe that the Saudi leadership will likely consider a candidate with a blend of traditional scholarship and alignment with the Kingdom’s modern reform trajectory.

As the Muslim world bids farewell to a key religious voice, his legacy is set to remain a defining part of contemporary Islamic discourse.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.