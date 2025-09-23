Menu
Remi Tinubu Announces Over N20bn Raised from Birthday Donations for National Library Project

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has revealed that over N20 billion was donated in honor of her recent birthday celebration, with all proceeds earmarked for the development of the National Library project. The First Lady made the announcement during a press briefing in Abuja, where she expressed gratitude to donors for supporting a cause dear to her heart.

Naija247news gathered that the funds were raised through a combination of goodwill contributions from individuals, corporate organizations, government agencies, and philanthropic foundations who attended the birthday ceremony and fundraising dinner held earlier this month.

According to Naija247news, Senator Tinubu explained that the decision to channel the birthday donations into a national cause stemmed from her passion for literacy, education, and youth development. She emphasized that revitalizing the National Library of Nigeria is crucial to fostering a reading culture and preserving the nation’s intellectual heritage.

Naija247news understands that the total amount raised stands at Twenty billion, four hundred and fifty-six million, one hundred and eighty-eight thousand, nine hundred and twenty-four Naira, and ninety-three kobo (N20,456,188,924.93). The First Lady confirmed that the donations would be managed under a special intervention fund dedicated to accelerating the completion of the long-abandoned National Library headquarters in Abuja.

Naija247news reports that construction on the library complex, which has stalled for over a decade due to funding constraints and bureaucratic delays, is now expected to resume in phases. The new fund is anticipated to bridge major gaps in construction, equipment procurement, and digitization efforts.

Mrs. Tinubu stated that the initiative aligns with her Renewed Hope Agenda, which includes promoting national development through education and institutional support. She further noted that reading is the foundation of every progressive society and called on Nigerians to invest in knowledge as a tool for nation-building.

Naija247news also gathered that a board of trustees comprising education stakeholders, librarians, and financial experts is being constituted to oversee the judicious use of the funds and ensure transparency and accountability throughout the project lifecycle.

Stakeholders have lauded the gesture, describing it as a rare example of leveraging personal celebrations for public good and national impact.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

