Ousmane Dembélé Wins 2025 Ballon d’Or After PSG’s Historic Treble

Paris – The grand Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris glittered on Monday night as Ousmane Dembélé, Paris Saint-Germain’s dazzling forward, lifted the coveted 2025 Ballon d’Or – football’s highest individual honour.

The French winger, once plagued by injuries and doubts, has risen to the pinnacle of the game, crowning a spectacular 2024/25 season in which his flair, resilience, and decisive goals pushed PSG into footballing immortality.

A Season Written in Gold

Dembélé’s numbers alone speak volumes: 35 goals and 16 assists across all competitions. But statistics tell only part of the story. His brilliance became the heartbeat of PSG’s campaign, driving them to a historic treble – a first-ever UEFA Champions League triumph, a Ligue 1 crown, and a Coupe de France victory.

For a club long mocked as Europe’s perennial underachievers despite billions in investment, this season was redemption. And at the centre of it stood Dembélé, orchestrating moments of genius that swung the biggest games in PSG’s favour.

Triumph Against Adversity

What makes his win even more poignant is the journey. Once tagged “injury-prone” and written off as another wasted prodigy, Dembélé spent much of his early career on treatment tables at Barcelona. Critics questioned his discipline and consistency. At 28, he has silenced them all.

“People said I wouldn’t last at the top, but here I am today. This is for everyone who believed in me and for those who never stopped doubting – you made me stronger,” Dembélé said in his acceptance speech, his voice breaking with emotion.

Edging Out Football’s Next Generation

The PSG star’s win was no walkover. He edged past Lamine Yamal, Barcelona’s 17-year-old prodigy hailed as the future of football, and a host of global superstars. That the battle came down to a seasoned, injury-scarred warrior and a teenage sensation spoke volumes about the generational shift sweeping world football.

Dembélé’s victory is not just personal but symbolic – proof that patience, resilience, and perseverance still count in a sport increasingly dominated by hype and precocious talent.

PSG: From Nearly-Men to Global Kings

PSG’s influence also loomed large at the ceremony. The club was honoured as the Best Team of the Year, a recognition of their continental dominance. With Dembélé, Kylian Mbappé’s leadership, and a finely balanced squad, PSG has shaken off its reputation as a collection of individuals to become a coherent, winning machine.

For Paris and for French football, this marks a new era. For Africa and the global South, where PSG enjoys a massive fan base, the triumph has further tightened emotional bonds with the club. Lagos, Dakar, and Abidjan lit up with street celebrations, as fans hailed one of France’s own with African roots rising to world supremacy.

Legacy Secured

At 28, Dembélé now joins the pantheon of Ballon d’Or winners – Messi, Ronaldo, Benzema, Modrić – cementing his name in football folklore. His story, however, carries a deeper lesson: greatness is rarely linear. It is often delayed, tested, and only finally realised when destiny aligns with persistence.

Paris Saint-Germain, after decades of frustration, has its Champions League crown. And Ousmane Dembélé, once the fragile promise of French football, now stands as its greatest star.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.