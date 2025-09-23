Ondo Government Sanctions School Principals Over Unauthorized Fee Collection

Naija247news reports that the Ondo State Government has sanctioned several secondary school principals across the state for engaging in the illegal collection of fees from students, despite existing directives prohibiting such practices in public schools.

Naija247news gathered that the disciplinary action followed a series of investigations carried out by the state Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology, which uncovered multiple instances where principals demanded unapproved levies from students and their parents at the beginning of the new academic term.

According to Naija247news, the affected principals were found to have flouted the government’s standing policy on free education in public secondary schools by imposing charges for registration, laboratory use, sports activities, and other non-statutory items. The government described these actions as exploitative and contrary to its efforts to provide equitable access to quality education for all.

Naija247news understands that the Commissioner for Education, Pastor Femi Agagu, announced the sanctions in Akure on Monday, stating that the state government would no longer tolerate any form of extortion within the education sector. He noted that the ministry had received numerous complaints from concerned parents and guardians, prompting a statewide compliance monitoring exercise.

Naija247news also reports that some of the affected principals have been issued suspension letters, while others are to face disciplinary panels for further investigation and appropriate punishment. The commissioner warned that repeat offenders or those found guilty of financial misconduct would be dismissed from service and may face legal prosecution.

According to Naija247news, the state government reiterated its commitment to upholding accountability and integrity in school administration and called on parents, teachers, and community leaders to report any future infractions. Agagu urged school heads to operate strictly within approved guidelines and focus on academic excellence rather than revenue generation.

Naija247news gathered that the state’s free education policy covers tuition, examination registration, and other learning-related costs, especially at the junior secondary level. The move to sanction erring principals is part of a broader reform initiative aimed at restoring discipline and transparency in public school management across Ondo State.

Stakeholders in the education sector have applauded the government’s action, describing it as timely and necessary to protect poor and vulnerable families from undue financial burdens.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.