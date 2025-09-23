Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business & EconomyNational DevelopmentTop Stories

Nigeria’s Deputy Finance Minister Reaffirms Commitment to National Peace and Development Agenda

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s Deputy Minister of Finance has restated the federal government’s unwavering commitment to promoting peace, unity, and inclusive development across the country. The minister made this known during a strategic stakeholders’ engagement held in Abuja on Tuesday, where economic stability, national cohesion, and developmental priorities topped discussions.

Naija247news gathered that the deputy minister emphasized that sustainable development cannot thrive without peace and security, noting that economic planning at both federal and sub-national levels must integrate peacebuilding as a strategic pillar.

According to Naija247news, the minister assured the public that the Ministry of Finance remains focused on policies that not only ensure fiscal discipline but also contribute to long-term economic growth, job creation, and national harmony. He said the administration is determined to pursue developmental reforms that foster equitable wealth distribution, economic diversification, and improved access to basic infrastructure in underserved regions.

Naija247news understands that the engagement drew participants from key government ministries, civil society, and international development partners. Discussions centered on strengthening transparency in public finance management, attracting foreign investment, and addressing regional disparities that often fuel tensions and insecurity.

Naija247news also reports that the deputy minister highlighted ongoing government efforts in reforming public sector spending and increasing accountability within the national budget framework. He noted that transparency and prudent financial management are essential in building trust among citizens and reinforcing the social contract between the government and the people.

In his remarks, the minister urged Nigerians to support the federal government’s peace and economic agendas, stressing that inclusive governance is a collective responsibility. He further revealed that the ministry is working with multilateral financial institutions to fund critical infrastructure and social programs that can uplift communities and reduce poverty levels.

Naija247news gathered that development partners at the event commended Nigeria’s renewed focus on linking peace with economic progress and pledged continued support for national development priorities.

With Nigeria facing multiple economic and security challenges, the minister’s reaffirmation signals a coordinated strategy to harness fiscal tools for nation-building. Stakeholders hope that such engagements will translate into tangible progress in the months ahead.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Alleged Procurement Fraud: Emefiele Urges Court to Dismiss Case Over Prosecution’s Repeated Absence
Next article
UNGA 2025: African Leaders Push for Sustainable Health Financing to Strengthen Regional Systems
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Edo Governor Okpebholo Appoints Prof. Omonzejie as New Vice-Chancellor of Ambrose Alli University

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that the Executive Governor of Edo State,...

What’s at Stake for Nigeria if the US Leaves the United Nations: Economy, Democracy, and Sovereignty

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
The United States has long been the single most...

What’s at Stake Amid Calls for the US to Leave the United Nations

Naija247news Naija247news -
The idea of the United States leaving the United...

Tragedy in Ondo: Teenage Boy Beaten to Death Over Alleged Theft of Cocoa Pods

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports a tragic incident in Ondo State where...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Edo Governor Okpebholo Appoints Prof. Omonzejie as New Vice-Chancellor of Ambrose Alli University

Education 0
Naija247news reports that the Executive Governor of Edo State,...

What’s at Stake for Nigeria if the US Leaves the United Nations: Economy, Democracy, and Sovereignty

Geopolitics 0
The United States has long been the single most...

What’s at Stake Amid Calls for the US to Leave the United Nations

Geopolitics 0
The idea of the United States leaving the United...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria