Nigeria’s Deputy Finance Minister Reaffirms Commitment to National Peace and Development Agenda

Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s Deputy Minister of Finance has restated the federal government’s unwavering commitment to promoting peace, unity, and inclusive development across the country. The minister made this known during a strategic stakeholders’ engagement held in Abuja on Tuesday, where economic stability, national cohesion, and developmental priorities topped discussions.

Naija247news gathered that the deputy minister emphasized that sustainable development cannot thrive without peace and security, noting that economic planning at both federal and sub-national levels must integrate peacebuilding as a strategic pillar.

According to Naija247news, the minister assured the public that the Ministry of Finance remains focused on policies that not only ensure fiscal discipline but also contribute to long-term economic growth, job creation, and national harmony. He said the administration is determined to pursue developmental reforms that foster equitable wealth distribution, economic diversification, and improved access to basic infrastructure in underserved regions.

Naija247news understands that the engagement drew participants from key government ministries, civil society, and international development partners. Discussions centered on strengthening transparency in public finance management, attracting foreign investment, and addressing regional disparities that often fuel tensions and insecurity.

Naija247news also reports that the deputy minister highlighted ongoing government efforts in reforming public sector spending and increasing accountability within the national budget framework. He noted that transparency and prudent financial management are essential in building trust among citizens and reinforcing the social contract between the government and the people.

In his remarks, the minister urged Nigerians to support the federal government’s peace and economic agendas, stressing that inclusive governance is a collective responsibility. He further revealed that the ministry is working with multilateral financial institutions to fund critical infrastructure and social programs that can uplift communities and reduce poverty levels.

Naija247news gathered that development partners at the event commended Nigeria’s renewed focus on linking peace with economic progress and pledged continued support for national development priorities.

With Nigeria facing multiple economic and security challenges, the minister’s reaffirmation signals a coordinated strategy to harness fiscal tools for nation-building. Stakeholders hope that such engagements will translate into tangible progress in the months ahead.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.