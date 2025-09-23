Menu
Nigerian Regulators Cancel TotalEnergies $860M Asset Sale to Chappal Energies

By: Naija247news

Date:

TotalEnergies’ planned $860 million sale of a minority stake in Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria has collapsed after Nigerian regulators withdrew approval, citing unmet financial obligations by both parties.

LAGOS/PARIS, Sept 23 – TotalEnergies’ strategy to divest older, spill-prone onshore oil assets in Nigeria has suffered a major setback. Nigerian regulators said on Tuesday that the French oil major’s proposed sale of its 10% stake in Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) to Mauritius-based Chappal Energies will not proceed.

Approval, initially granted in October 2024, was revoked after both companies failed to meet the financial commitments required to finalize the deal, according to Eniola Akinkuoto, spokesperson for the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

“The ministerial consent was accompanied by certain financial obligations to the Nigerian people with strict deadlines. However, both parties failed to meet their financial commitments after repeated extensions, forcing the commission to cancel the deal,” Akinkuoto said.

Sources familiar with the negotiations said Chappal Energies could not raise the $860 million, which in turn meant TotalEnergies could not fulfill its obligations to pay regulatory fees and fund environmental rehabilitation and future liabilities.

The failed transaction leaves TotalEnergies retaining its stake in a business troubled by frequent oil spills, theft, sabotage, and costly operational repairs. The company had counted on the sale to reduce debt, which surged 89% to $25.9 billion in the year to July.

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne had announced in July that the Nigerian sale was among three deals expected to generate $3.5 billion by year-end, aiming to reduce the company’s debt-to-equity ratio, which reached 28% mid-year.

Other SPDC stakeholders include the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (55%) and Eni (5%). Chappal Energies has previously purchased Nigerian assets from Equinor for $1.2 billion but has not disclosed financial backers for the TotalEnergies deal.

The failed exit leaves TotalEnergies with 15 oil licences producing about 14,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day and three gas licences contributing 40% of Nigeria LNG’s gas supply.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

