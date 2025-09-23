Menu
New Vice Chancellor Appointed for Ambrose Alli University

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

23, September 2025/Naija 247news

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has appointed Professor Eunice Eboserehimen Omonzejie as the new Vice Chancellor of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, with immediate effect. The appointment follows a recommendation by the University’s Governing Council, which shortlisted three candidates for the Governor’s consideration.

Professor Omonzejie’s Background

Professor Omonzejie is a renowned scholar of French and Francophone African Literatures and a seasoned academic in the Department of Modern Languages at AAU. She has held various leadership positions, including President of the Ambrose Alli University Chapter of the National Association of Women Academics (NAWACS). Her academic credentials and administrative experience make her well-suited for the role.

Edo State Government’s Congratulations

The Edo State Government congratulated Professor Omonzejie on her appointment, urging her to leverage her expertise and leadership skills to drive the university’s growth and development. The Government expects her to advance the institution’s mandate of producing world-class graduates and promoting research and innovation.

Professor Omonzejie’s appointment marks a new chapter for Ambrose Alli University. With her wealth of experience and academic excellence, she is poised to lead the institution to greater heights.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

