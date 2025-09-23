National Assembly Shifts Resumption to October 7

23, September 2025/Naija 247news

The National Assembly has postponed its resumption of plenary sessions from September 23 to October 7, 2025. This decision affects both the Senate and the House of Representatives, with committee activities continuing as planned during the period.

What’s Behind the Postponement?

Although the exact reason for the postponement isn’t specified, it’s likely to give lawmakers more time to focus on constituency engagements, monitor federal projects, and address local issues within their jurisdictions. The National Assembly had adjourned for its annual legislative recess in July, traditionally lasting two months.

Impact on Legislative Activities

The postponement means legislative activities will remain on hold until October 7, while committee work continues. This break will allow lawmakers to recharge and come back stronger to tackle pressing national issues.

The National Assembly’s decision to shift its resumption to October 7, 2025, marks a brief pause in legislative activities. As lawmakers return to their constituencies, they will engage with their constituents and address pressing issues. When they resume in October, they will dive back into lawmaking and oversight duties, shaping the nation’s future .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.