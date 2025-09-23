NANS Ondo Axis Affirms Legitimacy of Vice Chairman’s Election

23, September 2025/Naija 247news

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Joint Campus Council, Ondo State Axis, has set the records straight on the election of Comrade Abiodun Victor Ayomide as Vice Chairman, dismissing allegations of electoral malpractices. In a statement, the body asserted that the election was conducted in accordance with the NANS Constitution, ensuring fairness, credibility, and justice for all parties involved.

The statement, signed by the INEC Chairman, General Secretary, and Public Relations Officer, emphasized that Comrade Ayomide had relinquished his institutional office as President of the Students’ Union Government at the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, prior to assuming his new position, as evidenced by a written letter of resignation. The body also clarified that the issue raised concerning representation of the AAUASU President was legitimate, as the incumbent President had authorized his predecessor to represent him, which is a valid arrangement under the NANS JCC Ondo constitution.

The NANS Ondo Axis leadership maintained that the election process was transparent, legitimate, and conducted in strict compliance with the NANS Constitution. They found no grounds to declare the office vacant or call for a fresh election. The leadership also dismissed a purported suspension of Comrade Ayomide and the entire Executive Council, stating that the action carried no weight and lacked legitimacy

Reaffirming Commitment

The NANS Ondo Axis has reiterated its commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and constitutionalism within the student community. By affirming the legitimacy of the election, the leadership has demonstrated its resolve to ensure stability and continuity in the association.

The NANS Ondo Axis leadership reaffirmed its commitment to serving the student community diligently, guided by the principles enshrined in the NANS Constitution. They urged all stakeholders to remain focused on student welfare and resist attempts to sow confusion. With this affirmation, the student body has reiterated its dedication to constitutionalism, fairness, and the collective interest of Nigerian students.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.