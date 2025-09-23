Menu
Search
Subscribe
Forex

Naira Appreciates to ₦1,487.36/$ as CBN Cuts Policy Rate to Spur Growth

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Naija247news – Lagos, September 23, 2025 – The naira strengthened marginally against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, closing at ₦1,487.36/$ at the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) cautious decision to reduce the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 basis points.

According to CBN data, the naira gained 0.08% compared to Monday’s rate of ₦1,488.60/$, extending a week-long streak of modest appreciation driven by foreign inflows and policy support.

Parallel Market Holds Steady

In the parallel market, also known as the black market, the naira held firm at ₦1,515/$, traders confirmed. The banking segment reflected mixed trends, with Access Bank lowering its FX rate for international transactions to ₦1,515/$ from ₦1,529/$, while BTBank maintained its rate at ₦1,505/$.

Reserves Climb to $42.13 Billion

Nigeria’s external reserves rose to $42.13 billion as of September 22, providing the CBN with stronger liquidity buffers to defend the currency and sustain stability. Official data shows reserves increased by $229.67 million (0.72%) compared to the previous week.

Policy Context: MPC’s Cautious Dovish Turn

The currency’s gain came on the heels of the two-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja, where members voted unanimously to cut the MPR to 27% from 27.5%.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso explained that the adjustment was aimed at boosting economic growth while keeping the naira attractive to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

“Monetary easing was necessary to balance growth imperatives with exchange rate stability,” Cardoso told reporters after the meeting.

FX Inflows Support Naira

Market data shows FX inflows into the NFEM window increased to $605 million last week from $550.9 million previously. Breakdown of inflows:

  • FPIs: $251.7m (41.6%)
  • Exporters: $119.4m (19.7%)
  • Non-bank corporates: $80.7m (13.3%)
  • FDI: $54.1m (8.9%)
  • CBN interventions: $36.9m (6.1%)
  • Others: $62.5m (10.3%)

This helped the naira record a 0.91% appreciation week-on-week, closing at ₦1,487.90/$ at the official window, with parallel market rates improving by 0.66% to ₦1,525/$.

Outlook: Stable with Mild Upside

Analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank said the naira is expected to trade within a relatively stable band in the near term, with potential for mild appreciation if foreign inflows remain strong and liquidity buffers hold.

“The upward trajectory of reserves and sustained portfolio flows should anchor market confidence,” the bank’s research note stated.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Agriculture Expands by 2.82% in Q2 2025, Sustains Food Supply Despite Structural Challenges
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Agriculture Expands by 2.82% in Q2 2025, Sustains Food Supply Despite Structural Challenges

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Naija247news – Abuja, September 22, 2025 – Nigeria’s Gross...

Nigerian Regulators Cancel TotalEnergies $860M Asset Sale to Chappal Energies

Naija247news Naija247news -
TotalEnergies’ planned $860 million sale of a minority stake...

“Your Countries Are Going to Hell over Uncontrolled Migration”: Trump Bashes UN, World Leaders in Fiery UN Speech

Naija247news Naija247news -
NEW YORK — U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a...

“Europe Must Step Up or Stop Buying Russian Oil While Fighting Russia, Trump Says”

Naija247news Naija247news -
NEW YORK — U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Agriculture Expands by 2.82% in Q2 2025, Sustains Food Supply Despite Structural Challenges

Agriculture 0
Naija247news – Abuja, September 22, 2025 – Nigeria’s Gross...

Nigerian Regulators Cancel TotalEnergies $860M Asset Sale to Chappal Energies

Oil & Gas 0
TotalEnergies’ planned $860 million sale of a minority stake...

“Your Countries Are Going to Hell over Uncontrolled Migration”: Trump Bashes UN, World Leaders in Fiery UN Speech

Geopolitics 0
NEW YORK — U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria