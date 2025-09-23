Naira Appreciates to ₦1,487.36/$ as CBN Cuts Policy Rate to Spur Growth

Naija247news – Lagos, September 23, 2025 – The naira strengthened marginally against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, closing at ₦1,487.36/$ at the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) cautious decision to reduce the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 basis points.

According to CBN data, the naira gained 0.08% compared to Monday’s rate of ₦1,488.60/$, extending a week-long streak of modest appreciation driven by foreign inflows and policy support.

Parallel Market Holds Steady

In the parallel market, also known as the black market, the naira held firm at ₦1,515/$, traders confirmed. The banking segment reflected mixed trends, with Access Bank lowering its FX rate for international transactions to ₦1,515/$ from ₦1,529/$, while BTBank maintained its rate at ₦1,505/$.

Reserves Climb to $42.13 Billion

Nigeria’s external reserves rose to $42.13 billion as of September 22, providing the CBN with stronger liquidity buffers to defend the currency and sustain stability. Official data shows reserves increased by $229.67 million (0.72%) compared to the previous week.

Policy Context: MPC’s Cautious Dovish Turn

The currency’s gain came on the heels of the two-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja, where members voted unanimously to cut the MPR to 27% from 27.5%.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso explained that the adjustment was aimed at boosting economic growth while keeping the naira attractive to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

“Monetary easing was necessary to balance growth imperatives with exchange rate stability,” Cardoso told reporters after the meeting.

FX Inflows Support Naira

Market data shows FX inflows into the NFEM window increased to $605 million last week from $550.9 million previously. Breakdown of inflows:

FPIs: $251.7m (41.6%)

Exporters: $119.4m (19.7%)

Non-bank corporates: $80.7m (13.3%)

FDI: $54.1m (8.9%)

CBN interventions: $36.9m (6.1%)

Others: $62.5m (10.3%)

This helped the naira record a 0.91% appreciation week-on-week, closing at ₦1,487.90/$ at the official window, with parallel market rates improving by 0.66% to ₦1,525/$.

Outlook: Stable with Mild Upside

Analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank said the naira is expected to trade within a relatively stable band in the near term, with potential for mild appreciation if foreign inflows remain strong and liquidity buffers hold.

“The upward trajectory of reserves and sustained portfolio flows should anchor market confidence,” the bank’s research note stated.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.