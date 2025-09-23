MPC Plays the Dovish Card, Cuts MPR by 50bps Amid Macro Stability Gains

Abuja, Nigeria – September 23, 2025 (Naija247news) — In a decisive policy shift, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) voted unanimously to ease monetary conditions, cutting the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 basis points to 27.00%, down from 27.50%. The decision, taken at the 302nd MPC meeting held on September 22–23, 2025, reflects the central bank’s effort to balance price stability with the need to sustain economic growth

Policy Adjustments in Detail

The committee also made several structural adjustments to enhance the transmission of monetary policy:

Asymmetric Corridor: The corridor around the MPR was adjusted to +250bps/-250bps, a move aimed at improving interbank market functioning and ensuring more predictable liquidity conditions.

Deposit Money Banks (DMBs): CRR reduced by 500bps to 45%, providing additional liquidity to support lending. Non-TSA Public Sector Deposits: Introduced a 75% CRR, tightening liquidity from government deposits held outside the Treasury Single Account to prevent excess money in circulation. Merchant Banks: CRR maintained at 16%, while the Liquidity Ratio stayed at 30%, signaling a calibrated approach for different segments of the banking system. Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) Adjustments:



Rationale Behind the Rate Cut

The MPC anchored its decision on moderating inflation and a favorable macroeconomic backdrop:

Inflation: Headline inflation eased to 20.12% in August 2025, providing room for cautious easing without jeopardizing price stability.

Economic Growth Support: The rate cut aims to lower borrowing costs and stimulate credit flow, particularly to businesses and SMEs, while sustaining overall growth momentum.

Macro Stability: The committee highlighted a stable exchange rate, robust external reserves, and a flexible policy framework as key enablers of the dovish shift.

Implications for the Economy

Liquidity Boost: Lower CRR for deposit money banks releases more funds for lending, potentially spurring private sector investment.

Transmission of Monetary Policy: Adjusted interbank corridor improves the pass-through of policy rates to lending and deposit rates.

Targeted Liquidity Control: Higher CRR on non-TSA public sector deposits ensures that public sector funds do not overheat the economy while still allowing private credit expansion.

Business Sentiment: The dovish stance signals confidence in macro stability, likely encouraging investment and lending activity.

Analyst Reactions

Economists have described the MPC’s actions as a “carefully calibrated dovish shift.” While the 50bps cut is modest, the combined adjustments to CRR and the asymmetric corridor signal that the CBN is prioritizing growth without compromising price stability. Analysts also note that the flexible approach provides room to respond to any unexpected inflationary pressures or currency volatility.

Looking Ahead

The next focus areas for policymakers and investors include:

Monitoring inflation trends, particularly core and food inflation.

Observing the impact of lower rates on lending and credit growth across banks.

Assessing the effectiveness of asymmetric corridor adjustments in transmitting policy changes.

Tracking exchange rate stability and FX reserves, which underpin confidence in macroeconomic stability.

Bottom Line:

The MPC’s 50bps MPR cut, alongside nuanced liquidity adjustments, signals a dovish but cautious approach — balancing the twin objectives of economic growth and price stability. With inflation moderating and macro indicators trending positively, Nigeria’s monetary authorities are positioning the economy for a more resilient growth path in the months ahead.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.