MATTERS ARISING: What happened to the N2trn subsidy probe by Jonathan?

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has reignited public discourse on Nigeria’s controversial fuel subsidy regime by alleging that over N2 trillion was looted under former President Goodluck Jonathan through fraudulent subsidy claims linked to petroleum depot licenses.

Naija247news gathered that Otedola made the revelation while commenting on the ongoing face-off between Dangote Refinery and the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), urging the latter to adopt a new business model as the era of storage and bridging payments is nearing its end.

Naija247news understands that Otedola’s comments have brought back haunting memories of the infamous fuel subsidy scandal of 2012, which triggered widespread protests across the country and exposed deep-rooted corruption in the downstream sector.

According to Naija247news, the “Occupy Ojota” protests erupted after the Jonathan administration attempted to remove fuel subsidies, raising petrol prices from N65 to N141 per litre. The decision was met with national outrage, prompting the government to reduce the price to N97.

Following mounting pressure, Jonathan ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate subsidy payments. Naija247news reports that the EFCC probe unearthed massive fraud, including non-existent imports, over-invoicing, and document falsification. A House of Representatives ad-hoc committee later revealed that the country lost \$6.8 billion between 2009 and 2011 due to systemic theft by marketers and complicit government officials.

The report also implicated Diezani Alison-Madueke, then Minister of Petroleum Resources, over conflict of interest as both a fuel importer and the regulator of subsidy payments.

While a number of lower-level actors were convicted—including Mamman Ali, son of a former PDP chairman, and Ontario Oil executives—Naija247news reports that several major players remained untouched, raising questions about selective justice.

Naija247news understands that internal resistance within the Jonathan administration may have shielded powerful individuals from prosecution, despite overwhelming evidence of their involvement.

In 2021, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, now WTO Director-General, disclosed that she received threats to her life for attempting to clean up the subsidy system while serving as finance minister.

Naija247news reports that Otedola’s statement may be a reminder that without full accountability, Nigeria remains vulnerable to repeating the past mistakes in its oil sector.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.