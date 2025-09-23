Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Macron Calls Trump From New York Street After Police Blockade, Uses Chance to Discuss Gaza

By: Naija247news

Date:

French President Emmanuel Macron has always claimed he could get U.S. President Donald Trump on the phone at any time. On Monday night in New York, he proved it — in the middle of the street.

Macron was briefly stopped by New York police officers as he tried to cross a road near the United Nations headquarters after delivering a high-profile speech at the General Assembly in which he announced France’s formal recognition of Palestinian statehood. The officers told him the road was sealed off to allow a VIP motorcade to pass.

Rather than wait idly, Macron reached into his pocket, dialed his American counterpart, and laughed:

“How are you? Guess what? I’m waiting in the street because everything is frozen for you!” Macron told Trump, according to French media footage later confirmed by an aide.

From Street Delay to Diplomatic Talk

Macron explained to the officers he was only trying to reach France’s diplomatic mission on foot. One visibly embarrassed officer replied, “I’m sorry, President, I’m really sorry, it’s just that everything’s frozen right now.”

But since Trump was already on the line, Macron took the moment to pivot to geopolitics. He asked for a follow-up discussion with Trump and Qatari leaders over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“I would love this weekend have a short discussion with Qatar and you on the situation in Gaza,” Macron said, using the street-side delay as an impromptu opening for diplomacy.

A few minutes later, once the motorcade had passed, police allowed Macron to continue his walk to the French mission

Context: Recognition of Palestine and Rising Tensions

The scene unfolded just hours after Macron’s dramatic speech at the UN General Assembly, where he announced that France was formally recognizing Palestinian statehood. Paris now joins several European countries that have recently made the same move, a symbolic but consequential diplomatic step that has drawn sharp criticism from Israel and support from Arab nations.

For Macron, the gesture underscores his desire to position France as a mediator in the Middle East, particularly as the Gaza war drags on with staggering civilian casualties and growing international outcry. His quick call to Trump — blending humor, inconvenience, and diplomacy — illustrated both his personal rapport with the U.S. president and his determination to seize every opportunity to press for action on Gaza

Editorial Take: Symbolism Meets Realpolitik

Macron’s street-side phone call was more than just a lighthearted diplomatic anecdote. It highlighted the paradox facing world leaders: balancing symbolic acts like recognizing a Palestinian state with the urgent need for practical negotiations to halt the bloodshed in Gaza.

For observers, it was also a reminder of the shifting power dynamics at the UN — where personal relationships, quick calls, and even chance encounters on blocked New York streets can sometimes move global diplomacy forward.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Khamenei Rejects U.S. Talks, Calls Negotiations a ‘Dead-End’ Amid Nuclear Tensions
Next article
WHO: No Clear Link Between Paracetamol in Pregnancy and Autism
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Regulators Cancel TotalEnergies $860M Asset Sale to Chappal Energies

Naija247news Naija247news -
TotalEnergies’ planned $860 million sale of a minority stake...

“Your Countries Are Going to Hell over Uncontrolled Migration”: Trump Bashes UN, World Leaders in Fiery UN Speech

Naija247news Naija247news -
NEW YORK — U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a...

“Europe Must Step Up or Stop Buying Russian Oil While Fighting Russia, Trump Says”

Naija247news Naija247news -
NEW YORK — U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a...

Trump Links Autism to Tylenol and Vaccines, Claims Not Backed by Science

Naija247news Naija247news -
US President Donald Trump has sparked controversy by suggesting...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigerian Regulators Cancel TotalEnergies $860M Asset Sale to Chappal Energies

Oil & Gas 0
TotalEnergies’ planned $860 million sale of a minority stake...

“Your Countries Are Going to Hell over Uncontrolled Migration”: Trump Bashes UN, World Leaders in Fiery UN Speech

Geopolitics 0
NEW YORK — U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a...

“Europe Must Step Up or Stop Buying Russian Oil While Fighting Russia, Trump Says”

Geopolitics 0
NEW YORK — U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria