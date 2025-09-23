Menu
Geopolitics

Khamenei Rejects U.S. Talks, Calls Negotiations a ‘Dead-End’ Amid Nuclear Tensions

By Naija247news International Desk

Tehran/New York — Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared on Tuesday that negotiations with the United States would not serve Tehran’s interests, dismissing talks as a “dead-end” while reaffirming Iran’s stance against nuclear weapons.

In a recorded message broadcast during the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) week, Khamenei said:

“We will not surrender to pressure regarding uranium enrichment. Iran does not need nuclear weapons and has no intention of producing them.”

His remarks came just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump told world leaders he had offered Khamenei a letter pledging “full cooperation” in exchange for suspending Iran’s nuclear program

Trump: Iran’s Answer Was Escalation

Addressing the General Assembly, Trump said Tehran had rebuffed his outreach.

“The regime’s answer was to continue their constant threats to their neighbors and to U.S. interests throughout the region, and some great countries that are right nearby,” he said.

The president highlighted the deaths of several top Iranian military commanders under his watch, adding: “Many of Iran’s former military commanders are no longer with us.”

U.S. Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Facilities

Trump also referenced Operation Midnight Hammer, a recent U.S. military operation that targeted Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. According to U.S. officials, the strikes were aimed at degrading Tehran’s uranium enrichment capability, though details remain classified.

Iran has yet to fully respond to Washington’s claims about the operation, but Khamenei’s defiant tone suggests the strikes have not softened Tehran’s position.

Nuclear Deadlock Deepens

The exchange underscores the collapse of diplomatic efforts since the 2015 nuclear deal unraveled, leaving Iran under heavy sanctions while accelerating uranium enrichment.

While Tehran insists its nuclear program is peaceful, Western governments fear Iran is edging closer to weapons capability. Russia has backed Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy, while Europe remains split between sanctions pressure and renewed engagement.

Outlook

With Trump pledging to keep pressure on Tehran and Khamenei rejecting negotiations outright, the standoff risks further escalation — raising concerns for regional security from the Persian Gulf to the Levant.

