Kanu’s detention: a looming crisis in Nigeria’s South East

The detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has sparked concerns about the stability of the South East region. Dr. Chike Obidigbo, President of Osisioma Foundation, has urged President Bola Tinubu to adopt a political solution to resolve Kanu’s case, warning that failure to do so could destabilize the region and trigger wider national tensions.

The Deteriorating Health of a Detained Leader

Obidigbo expressed deep concern over Kanu’s deteriorating health, stressing that the silence of Nigeria’s political class on this issue is deafening. He faulted the South East politicians for failing to speak up on Kanu’s situation, while their counterparts in other regions rally to resolve challenges in their zones. The elder statesman drew comparisons between Kanu and Nelson Mandela, noting that while Mandela fought for freedom, Kanu seeks equity and justice in Nigeria.

A Call for Political Solution

Obidigbo urged President Tinubu to extend a political solution to Kanu’s case, similar to the one applied in the Rivers State crisis. He warned that continued silence over Kanu’s plight may push Nigeria towards chaos and spark civil strife similar to the tensions of the past. The Osisioma Foundation president also expressed concern that the Nigerian media has not given sufficient attention to the matter, urging journalists and civic leaders to speak out.

Urgent Action Required

The situation demands urgent attention from President Tinubu and the government. By addressing Kanu’s detention and health concerns, they can help prevent further escalation and promote stability in the South East. This would also demonstrate a commitment to justice and equity, which are essential for building trust and fostering national unity.

The detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a ticking time bomb that requires urgent attention from President Tinubu. A political solution to this case could help prevent further instability in the South East and potential national tensions. As the nation watches, it is imperative that leaders take decisive action to address the concerns of all regions and groups in Nigeria.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.