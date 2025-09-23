Menu
Italy Signals Conditional Support for Palestinian Statehood at UNGA, Demands Hostage Release and Hamas Exclusion

By: Naija247news

Date:

New York — Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has declared that Italy could recognize a Palestinian state, but only under strict conditions: the release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza and the exclusion of Hamas from any future Palestinian government.

Speaking during her visit to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday, Meloni emphasized that the international community should direct its pressure toward Hamas, not Israel, arguing that Hamas sparked the war with its October 7, 2023 attack and continues to obstruct peace by holding hostages.

Europe’s Recognition Wave

Italy’s remarks come just days after France, Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal formally recognized a Palestinian state, citing growing frustration with Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and their desire to revive the long-stalled two-state solution.

These recognitions have been welcomed by pro-Palestinian movements but sparked anger in both Israel and Washington, with the U.S. calling the move premature and counterproductive.

Meloni’s Balancing Act

Meloni’s conditions highlight Italy’s attempt to strike a balance between humanitarian concerns and security imperatives. While signaling openness to Palestinian statehood, Rome has tied recognition to the dismantling of Hamas’s influence, reflecting Israel’s concerns and maintaining alignment with the U.S.

“It is Hamas that is preventing the end of the war,” Meloni stressed, underscoring Italy’s stance that hostage release must precede any diplomatic breakthrough.

The Two-State Solution Under Strain

The two-state solution, enshrined in the 1993 Oslo Accords, once formed the cornerstone of Middle East peace efforts. Yet decades later, it faces near collapse. Israel’s government has repeatedly rejected a Palestinian state, even as pressure mounts internationally to resuscitate negotiations.

According to Israeli figures, Hamas’s October 7 assault killed around 1,200 people, while Gaza health authorities say Israel’s response has killed over 65,000 Palestinians, drawing global condemnation for the humanitarian toll.

Implications for Global Diplomacy

Italy’s carefully worded position may resonate with other Western nations caught between support for Israel’s security and calls to address Palestinian self-determination. It also positions Rome as a potential mediator, advocating a path forward that excludes militant groups while keeping the door open to diplomacy.

As the war drags on and Gaza’s humanitarian crisis worsens, the question remains: will conditional recognition of Palestine — tied to hostage release and Hamas’s removal — serve as a bridge toward peace, or another diplomatic deadlock?

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

