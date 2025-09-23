Israel to Boycott UN Security Council Gaza Meeting, Citing Jewish New Year Conflict

New York — Israel will not participate in an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Gaza scheduled for Tuesday, citing a clash with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon confirmed the decision in a letter to the Council’s rotating president, calling the timing “regrettable” given the gravity of the ongoing war.

“As a country directly affected by the deliberations of the UN’s top security body, Israel had been invited to address the discussion,” Danon wrote. “But the meeting coincides with one of the most significant days in the Jewish calendar.”

Gaza War Intensifies

The boycott comes as Israeli forces press a major ground offensive in Gaza City, with AFP footage showing plumes of smoke and displaced Palestinians fleeing southward under bombardment.

According to Gaza’s health authorities, more than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict erupted following Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack, which left 1,200 Israelis dead, according to official tallies.

Diplomatic Fallout

Danon said Israel had requested that the Security Council reschedule the session, but its plea was denied. “It’s unfortunate that the Security Council will meet without Israel,” he said in a video statement Monday.

The move comes amid growing diplomatic rifts as France, Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal recently recognized a Palestinian state, a step Israel has denounced as rewarding terrorism.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to address the UN General Assembly on Friday, where he will likely respond to the wave of recognitions and defend Israel’s military campaign.

What’s Next

Israel’s absence from the Security Council raises questions about how much influence it can wield over international deliberations, especially as global scrutiny of the war intensifies and humanitarian concerns dominate debate.

