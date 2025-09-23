INEC Releases Final List of Candidates for FCT Council Poll

23, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of candidates for the upcoming Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections. A total of 637 candidates from 17 political parties will contest for 68 seats in the election, scheduled to hold in February 2026.

Candidates and Parties

The candidates, comprising six chairmanship aspirants and 62 councillorship hopefuls, will vie for seats across the six area councils of Abuja Municipal, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali, and Abaji. According to INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, the list of candidates has been uploaded to INEC’s website and social media platforms for public information and scrutiny.

Election Details

No further withdrawal or replacement of candidates will be allowed except in the event of a candidate’s or running mate’s death before Election Day, as provided by Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act. INEC has assured that the election will be conducted in accordance with the electoral laws and guidelines.

The release of the final list of candidates marks a significant milestone in the lead-up to the FCT Area Council elections. As the election draws near, INEC’s preparations and commitment to a free, fair, and transparent process will be put to the test. The people of the FCT will be watching closely to see how the elections unfold and whether their voices will be heard through their chosen representatives.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.