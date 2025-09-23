Menu
Hamas Offers 60-Day Ceasefire to Trump in Exchange for Hostages Amid Rising Global Pressure

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news International Desk

New York – In a development that could reshape the Gaza conflict, the militant group Hamas has reportedly sent a letter directly to US President Donald Trump, proposing a 60-day ceasefire in return for the release of half the hostages still held in Gaza.

The letter is said to be in the hands of Qatari officials, who have historically served as mediators in negotiations between Hamas, Israel, and the United States. It is expected to be formally delivered to the White House later this week.

Previous Negotiations and Current Tensions

Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, had previously revealed that ceasefire negotiations collapsed in June, citing Hamas’ “lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.” The new offer comes at a critical time, with Trump attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where global calls for peace in the region are intensifying.

The diplomatic landscape has shifted further as several Western nations have formally recognized a Palestinian state. On Sunday, the United Kingdom, Canada, Portugal, and Australia joined more than 145 countries worldwide in this recognition—a move firmly opposed by Trump.

“Recognition emboldens extremists and rewards Hamas,” the former president argued, citing the group’s responsibility for the October 7, 2023 attacks on southern Israel, which triggered the ongoing war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also condemned the recognition, warning:

“You are giving a huge reward to terrorism. A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River.”

US Measures and Hostage Crisis

The Trump administration has tightened restrictions on Palestinian officials, announcing that visas could be denied or revoked unless they renounce terrorism and halt unilateral recognition efforts.

Currently, 48 hostages remain in Gaza, though fewer than half are believed to be alive. Trump recently issued what he called his “last warning” to Hamas, demanding the immediate return of the captives.

Analysts say the ceasefire offer, if acted upon, could provide a temporary reprieve in Gaza, but the situation remains volatile, with political, diplomatic, and humanitarian stakes all exceptionally high.

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

