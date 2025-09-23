GTCO Plc Sustains Strong Core Earnings, Reports ₦600.9bn Pre-Tax Profit in H1 2025 Despite Non-Recurring One-Off Gains

Lagos, Nigeria – September 2025 (Naija247news) – Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc), one of Africa’s most valuable financial services groups, has published its audited consolidated and separate half-year financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025. The report underscores the Group’s resilience and ability to deliver sustainable performance in a challenging macroeconomic environment, even as extraordinary fair value gains that boosted its H1 2024 performance did not recur this year.

The Group posted a profit before tax (PBT) of ₦600.9 billion, driven largely by strong growth in interest income (+31.5% y/y) and fee and commission income (+33.0% y/y). This performance demonstrates the underlying strength of its recurring revenue streams and validates its diversification strategy.

While PBT was down 40% compared to H1 2024, analysts note that the decline is purely due to the ₦493.01 billion fair value gains recognized last year, which significantly inflated the base. Without that one-off, GTCO’s trajectory reflects steady growth and operational efficiency.

Balance Sheet Expansion and Strength

GTCO continues to show resilience across its asset base, with significant expansion across both loans and deposits:

Total Assets rose to ₦16.7 trillion in June 2025, reflecting consistent balance sheet growth.

Shareholders’ Funds stood at ₦3.0 trillion, demonstrating robust capitalization and investor confidence.

Loan Book (Net) grew by 20.5%, from ₦2.79 trillion in December 2024 to ₦3.36 trillion.

Deposit Liabilities expanded by 16.6%, climbing from ₦10.40 trillion to ₦12.13 trillion within six months.

The Group’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) remained very strong at 36.2%, far above regulatory minimum thresholds, reinforcing the Group’s ability to withstand shocks and seize new opportunities.

On asset quality, GTCO reported improvements:

IFRS 9 Stage 3 Loans reduced to 3.2% (Bank level) and 4.5% (Group), compared to 3.5% and 5.2% in December 2024.

Cost of Risk (COR) declined sharply to 1.7%, down from 4.9% at the end of 2024.

These metrics confirm management’s efforts in tightening risk controls, enhancing loan book quality, and diversifying its exposure base.

Interim Dividend Declared

The Board of Directors approved an interim dividend of ₦1.00 per share for the period, further cementing GTCO’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s most reliable dividend-paying institutions.

For shareholders navigating an economy marked by rising inflation, naira volatility, and weak purchasing power, this payout is a welcome relief and reinforces GTCO’s tradition of rewarding investor loyalty.

CEO’s Perspective: Building for the Future

Speaking on the results, Segun Agbaje, Group Chief Executive Officer of GTCO Plc, stressed the importance of sustainable growth and technological transformation in the Group’s strategy.

“Our half-year performance reflects the strength of our core business and the progress we are making in building a truly diversified financial services ecosystem. Beyond the extraordinary one-off gains of last year, we are now driving sustainable growth with recurring earnings that highlight the resilience and scalability of our model. A key driver of this momentum is our continued investment in technology, particularly the comprehensive upgrade of our core banking systems, which is already delivering stronger uptime, greater efficiency, and increased capacity to scale as our customer base grows.”

Agbaje added that GTCO’s diverse portfolio — spanning banking, pensions, payments, and funds management — provides both stability and strategic flexibility, positioning the Group to respond effectively to emerging market opportunities while continuing to deliver lasting value to shareholders.

Industry-Leading Ratios

Even in a volatile operating environment, GTCO continues to set benchmarks in Nigeria’s financial services industry with some of the strongest ratios in the sector:

Pre-Tax Return on Equity (ROAE): 60.4%

Pre-Tax Return on Assets (ROAA): 10.6%

Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR): 36.2%

Cost-to-Income Ratio: 30.1%

These metrics underscore GTCO’s superior profitability, efficiency, and balance sheet strength compared to its peers, positioning it among the best-performing financial institutions in Nigeria and across Africa.

Wider Context: Nigerian Banking Sector Outlook

GTCO’s performance comes at a time when Nigerian banks are contending with inflationary pressures, foreign exchange volatility, high interest rate regimes, and tightening regulatory requirements.

Unlike some competitors that rely heavily on one revenue stream, GTCO’s diversification strategy — including early investments in payments and pensions — gives it a defensive edge. Its continued digital transformation also places it at the intersection of traditional banking and fintech, a space critical to serving Nigeria’s youthful, tech-driven population.

With customer deposits crossing ₦12 trillion, GTCO also reinforces its dominance in the Nigerian retail and corporate banking segments, further strengthening its franchise in West Africa and beyond.

About GTCO Plc

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc is a leading African financial services group with operations in Nigeria, across Africa, and in the United Kingdom. The Group is celebrated for its strong corporate governance practices, customer-centric culture, and commitment to innovation.

Its portfolio spans:

Banking

Pensions

Payments

Funds Management

GTCO remains committed to creating long-term stakeholder value while supporting sustainable economic growth across the markets it serves.

