Menu
Search
Subscribe
Arts & Entertainment

Fans Concerned as Omah Lay Shares Disturbing Snapchat Rant

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Naija247news Entertainment Desk

Nigerian music sensation Omah Lay has sparked concern among fans after posting a series of emotional messages on Snapchat, expressing frustration with his career and personal struggles.

In the posts, the singer wrote:

“Fck contracts

Fck labels

Fck the music business

Fck my younger self

F*ck everything”

He further added:

“God please help I’m loosing my mind again.”

The posts have since gone viral, with fans and colleagues taking to social media to express worry and send messages of support. Omah Lay, known for hits that have dominated charts both in Nigeria and internationally, appears to be voicing the pressures that come with fame, contractual obligations, and the relentless demands of the music industry.

Mental health advocacy in the Nigerian entertainment sector has increasingly gained attention, with several artists openly discussing their struggles with stress, depression, and anxiety. Fans are urging the singer to seek professional help and support during this challenging period.

This incident highlights the often unseen pressures behind the glitz and glamour of the music world, reminding fans and industry stakeholders alike of the importance of mental wellness for artists navigating fame and creative expectations.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Super Falcons’ Chiamaka Nnadozie Ranked Fourth Best Goalkeeper in the World at 2025 Ballon d’Or
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Super Falcons’ Chiamaka Nnadozie Ranked Fourth Best Goalkeeper in the World at 2025 Ballon d’Or

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Naija247news Sports Desk Paris – Nigerian football continues to make...

SON Applauds Dangote Cement Plc for Driving Manufacturing Excellence as Obajana Plant Secures IMS Certification

Sponsored Post Sponsored Post -
Naija247news Business Desk Kogi State – The Standards Organisation of...

Ousmane Dembélé Wins 2025 Ballon d’Or After PSG’s Historic Treble

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Naija247news Sports Desk Paris – The grand Théâtre du Châtelet...

“We Are Waiting for America”: Palestinian Statehood Gains Momentum

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news — The global tide is shifting. In the...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Super Falcons’ Chiamaka Nnadozie Ranked Fourth Best Goalkeeper in the World at 2025 Ballon d’Or

FootBall 0
Naija247news Sports Desk Paris – Nigerian football continues to make...

SON Applauds Dangote Cement Plc for Driving Manufacturing Excellence as Obajana Plant Secures IMS Certification

Manufacturing 0
Naija247news Business Desk Kogi State – The Standards Organisation of...

Ousmane Dembélé Wins 2025 Ballon d’Or After PSG’s Historic Treble

FootBall 0
Naija247news Sports Desk Paris – The grand Théâtre du Châtelet...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria