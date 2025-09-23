Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

“Europe Must Step Up or Stop Buying Russian Oil While Fighting Russia, Trump Says”

By: Naija247news

Date:

NEW YORK — U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a combative address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, using his speech to sharply criticize European nations for continuing to purchase Russian oil and gas amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Europe has to step it up,” Trump said. “They can’t be doing what they’re doing. They’re buying oil and gas from Russia while they’re fighting Russia. It’s embarrassing to them.”

Trump’s remarks came during an hourlong speech in which he also accused the United Nations of failing to live up to its promise and touted his administration’s achievements on global security and peace initiatives.

While emphasizing that the United States is prepared to impose “a very strong round of powerful tariffs” on Moscow if Russia does not pursue a peace deal, Trump singled out China and India as “main sponsors of the war” because of their continued purchases of Russian energy.

Trump’s critique of Europe highlights a long-standing U.S. concern that Western allies’ dependence on Russian oil undermines collective efforts to pressure Moscow to end its military campaign in Ukraine. Although he has threatened harsher economic penalties on Russia for months, Trump did not provide specifics on what conditions would trigger such measures.

Beyond Ukraine, Trump used the UN stage to address migration, climate change, and Israel’s war in Gaza, calling on world leaders to unite behind the release of hostages and reject recognition of a Palestinian state until hostages are freed.

On climate, he dismissed green energy initiatives as “the greatest con job ever,” repeating his administration’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, and on migration, he warned that uncontrolled movement across borders was “ruining” nations.

But it was his blistering criticism of European energy policy that stood out. By accusing key U.S. allies of undermining their own fight against Russia, Trump positioned himself as a hard-line enforcer of American energy and foreign policy priorities, emphasizing that in his view, European actions are “embarrassing” on the global stage.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Trump Links Autism to Tylenol and Vaccines, Claims Not Backed by Science
Next article
“Your Countries Are Going to Hell over Uncontrolled Migration”: Trump Bashes UN, World Leaders in Fiery UN Speech
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Regulators Cancel TotalEnergies $860M Asset Sale to Chappal Energies

Naija247news Naija247news -
TotalEnergies’ planned $860 million sale of a minority stake...

“Your Countries Are Going to Hell over Uncontrolled Migration”: Trump Bashes UN, World Leaders in Fiery UN Speech

Naija247news Naija247news -
NEW YORK — U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a...

Trump Links Autism to Tylenol and Vaccines, Claims Not Backed by Science

Naija247news Naija247news -
US President Donald Trump has sparked controversy by suggesting...

Sleepless Nights May Raise Dementia Risk, US Study Finds

Naija247news Naija247news -
Staring at the ceiling at 3 a.m. may do...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigerian Regulators Cancel TotalEnergies $860M Asset Sale to Chappal Energies

Oil & Gas 0
TotalEnergies’ planned $860 million sale of a minority stake...

“Your Countries Are Going to Hell over Uncontrolled Migration”: Trump Bashes UN, World Leaders in Fiery UN Speech

Geopolitics 0
NEW YORK — U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a...

Trump Links Autism to Tylenol and Vaccines, Claims Not Backed by Science

Geopolitics 0
US President Donald Trump has sparked controversy by suggesting...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria