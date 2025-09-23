“Europe Must Step Up or Stop Buying Russian Oil While Fighting Russia, Trump Says”

NEW YORK — U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a combative address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, using his speech to sharply criticize European nations for continuing to purchase Russian oil and gas amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Europe has to step it up,” Trump said. “They can’t be doing what they’re doing. They’re buying oil and gas from Russia while they’re fighting Russia. It’s embarrassing to them.”

Trump’s remarks came during an hourlong speech in which he also accused the United Nations of failing to live up to its promise and touted his administration’s achievements on global security and peace initiatives.

While emphasizing that the United States is prepared to impose “a very strong round of powerful tariffs” on Moscow if Russia does not pursue a peace deal, Trump singled out China and India as “main sponsors of the war” because of their continued purchases of Russian energy.

Trump’s critique of Europe highlights a long-standing U.S. concern that Western allies’ dependence on Russian oil undermines collective efforts to pressure Moscow to end its military campaign in Ukraine. Although he has threatened harsher economic penalties on Russia for months, Trump did not provide specifics on what conditions would trigger such measures.

Beyond Ukraine, Trump used the UN stage to address migration, climate change, and Israel’s war in Gaza, calling on world leaders to unite behind the release of hostages and reject recognition of a Palestinian state until hostages are freed.

On climate, he dismissed green energy initiatives as “the greatest con job ever,” repeating his administration’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, and on migration, he warned that uncontrolled movement across borders was “ruining” nations.

But it was his blistering criticism of European energy policy that stood out. By accusing key U.S. allies of undermining their own fight against Russia, Trump positioned himself as a hard-line enforcer of American energy and foreign policy priorities, emphasizing that in his view, European actions are “embarrassing” on the global stage.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.