End of ADC, PDP in Turmoil: How Kwankwaso’s Alliance Reshapes 2027 for Tinubu

Abuja (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s political landscape is once again in flux as the 2027 general elections draw near. In a dramatic twist that underscores the country’s fluid alliances, former Kano State governor and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is reportedly backing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election.

The move, if confirmed, represents one of the most consequential realignments since 2015, when a coalition of opposition forces swept former President Muhammadu Buhari to power. With Kwankwaso’s grassroots influence across the North, Tinubu could cement a formidable electoral base that further weakens an already fractured opposition.

Kwankwaso’s Calculated Move

Kwankwaso, a political heavyweight known for his “Kwankwasiyya” movement, commands loyal supporters in Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, and beyond. In 2023, he emerged as a third-force contender, splitting northern votes and denting both APC and PDP prospects.

Now, whispers from political insiders suggest that Kwankwaso sees alignment with Tinubu as a pathway to relevance, influence, and perhaps future succession considerations. Analysts argue that the NNPP leader has calculated that going it alone in 2027 would once again dilute northern votes, whereas joining forces with Tinubu could secure ministerial appointments, policy concessions, and leverage within the ruling APC.

“This is not about ideology—it’s about survival and positioning,” says Dr. Hassan Ibrahim, a political scientist at Ahmadu Bello University. “Kwankwaso knows that a fragmented North cannot unseat Tinubu, so he has chosen to align rather than oppose.”

Atiku Exposed, PDP in Crisis

Meanwhile, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is embroiled in its deepest crisis since its 1999 return to civilian rule. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who has contested five presidential elections without victory, is facing mounting internal dissent.

Leaked documents and unverified reports circulating in Abuja allege questionable financial dealings linked to campaign operations, fueling calls for accountability within the PDP. Critics say Atiku has not only failed to deliver electoral victory but has also resisted grooming a successor who could take the opposition mantle forward.

“You cannot keep repeating the same candidate and expect different results,” a PDP youth leader told Naija247news. “Atiku is respected, but he has become a liability. The opposition must either reform or risk total irrelevance by 2027.”

The crisis has reopened old wounds within the PDP, particularly between its northern power bloc and southern members who feel marginalized. Without a unifying figure, the party risks hemorrhaging defections to the APC or smaller platforms.

The End of ADC

If the PDP struggles, the fate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) offers an even bleaker outlook for Nigeria’s smaller parties. Once heralded as a potential “third force,” the ADC is now in shambles, plagued by leadership disputes, poor election results, and mass defections.

Analysts argue that the ADC’s collapse is symptomatic of Nigeria’s broader political reality: the dominance of APC and PDP leaves little oxygen for smaller parties, which often lack resources, nationwide structures, or a unifying ideology.

“The ADC had promise,” notes Dr. Funke Adeyemi, a political analyst in Lagos. “But it became a revolving door for ambitious politicians seeking tickets, not a platform for sustainable politics. Its demise signals that 2027 will once again be a two-horse race.”

Lagos, Kano, and the Battle for 2027

The realignment of forces highlights the enduring importance of Nigeria’s two most influential states: Lagos in the Southwest and Kano in the North. Tinubu, a Lagos political godfather turned national figure, has relied on his control of the Southwest as a launchpad for presidential power. Kwankwaso, rooted in Kano’s political soil, has long represented northern aspirations for influence.

Their potential alliance fuses two power blocs that could dominate the 2027 election. With Atiku’s PDP weakened, and smaller parties fading, APC may enjoy an incumbency advantage unprecedented since 1999.

Historical Parallels

This is not the first time Nigeria’s politics has witnessed dramatic shifts ahead of a general election:

1999: PDP emerged as the dominant party under Olusegun Obasanjo, capitalizing on military-to-civilian transition fatigue.

2015: Buhari’s APC coalition ended PDP’s 16-year rule, proving that opposition unity can topple incumbents.

2019 & 2023: Fragmented opposition candidacies—including Atiku, Peter Obi, and Kwankwaso—split votes and paved the way for APC victories.

The 2027 realignment suggests that lessons from 2015 remain relevant: unity decides outcomes, while division guarantees defeat.

What’s at Stake for Nigerians

Beyond political chess games, the 2027 election is shaping up as a referendum on governance. President Tinubu faces widespread criticism over economic hardship, subsidy removal, and rising insecurity. Kwankwaso’s support may shore up his electoral chances, but it will not erase the daily struggles Nigerians face.

For many voters, the key questions are:

Will 2027 bring real solutions to unemployment, inflation, and insecurity?

Can opposition parties provide credible alternatives, or will Nigerians face a recycled choice between familiar faces?

Will smaller parties ever survive long enough to challenge the APC-PDP duopoly?

Nigeria at a Political Crossroads

As the clock ticks toward 2027, Nigeria stands at a crossroads. Kwankwaso’s backing of Tinubu reshapes the battlefield, Atiku’s exposed weaknesses deepen PDP’s existential crisis, and the ADC’s collapse underscores the fragility of third forces.

For now, Tinubu appears politically stronger than many predicted a year ago. Yet strength on paper must translate into governance results. Nigerians are watching not just the alliances of politicians, but whether these maneuvers will finally address the nation’s long-standing challenges.

The verdict will come at the ballot box in 2027.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.