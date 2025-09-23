Edo Governor Okpebholo Appoints Prof. Omonzejie as New Vice-Chancellor of Ambrose Alli University

Naija247news reports that the Executive Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the appointment of Professor Osarhieme Benson Omonzejie as the new Vice-Chancellor of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma. The appointment, which was officially announced on Monday, marks a significant milestone in the administration’s ongoing reforms in the state’s higher education sector.

Naija247news gathered that Professor Omonzejie’s emergence followed a rigorous selection process coordinated by the university’s governing council and supervised by relevant oversight bodies. His appointment is expected to bring renewed focus to academic excellence, institutional discipline, and infrastructural development at AAU.

According to Naija247news, Governor Okpebholo, in his endorsement of the new leadership, expressed confidence in Professor Omonzejie’s ability to reposition the institution for global relevance. The governor noted that the appointment is in line with his administration’s broader agenda to restore public confidence in state-owned universities through transparent governance and academic competitiveness.

Naija247news understands that Professor Omonzejie is a seasoned academic and administrator with over two decades of teaching, research, and leadership experience. Prior to his appointment, he served in various capacities within and outside the university system, including as a dean and member of multiple academic committees.

Naija247news also reports that his appointment comes at a critical time when the institution is battling multiple challenges, ranging from infrastructure decay and funding gaps to industrial disputes and dwindling student enrollment. Stakeholders within the AAU community have welcomed the announcement, describing it as a positive step toward rebuilding the university’s reputation.

In his acceptance remarks, Professor Omonzejie pledged to work collaboratively with staff, students, and government stakeholders to reposition AAU as a hub of innovation and academic integrity. He also emphasized his commitment to transparency, inclusiveness, and student-centered policies.

Naija247news gathered that Governor Okpebholo has tasked the new VC with implementing reforms that will address existing administrative bottlenecks, improve staff welfare, and ensure the timely graduation of students—areas where AAU has come under public scrutiny in recent years.

As the institution begins a new chapter under Professor Omonzejie’s leadership, expectations are high for a revitalized AAU that can compete favorably with leading universities across Nigeria and beyond.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.