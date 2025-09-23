Confusion Rocks National Assembly as Plenary Sessions are Postponed

23, September 2025/Naija 247news

In a bizarre turn of events, the National Assembly has postponed its plenary sessions to October 7, 2025, initially scheduled to resume on September 23, 2025. The decision was announced through separate statements by the Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, and the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Yahaya Danzaria, with the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, later issuing a similar notice.

The Unusual Sequence of Events

The sequence of events has raised eyebrows, with Akubueze signing the Senate’s notice, a departure from the usual protocol where the Clerk of the Senate would typically sign such documents. This unusual move has sparked questions within parliamentary circles, especially given the recent appointment of Emmanuel Odo as Acting Clerk of the Senate, ratified on September 16, 2025. Ogunlana’s notice confirmed the postponement, directing members to note the new date and adjust their schedules accordingly.

Impact on Legislative Activities

Despite the postponement of plenary sessions, committee activities will continue as scheduled. Lawmakers are expected to adjust their schedules to accommodate the new date. The delay in communicating the change has caused inconvenience, with many questioning the coordination within the National Assembly.

Questions of Coordination and Transparency

The circumstances surrounding the postponement have raised concerns about the level of coordination and transparency within the National Assembly. With different officials issuing notices, it is essential for the leadership to clarify the decision-making process behind the postponement and ensure that such confusion is avoided in the future.

The postponement of the National Assembly’s plenary sessions has brought confusion and raised questions about the coordination and decision-making processes within the legislative body. As the nation watches, it is imperative for the National Assembly to maintain transparency and efficiency in its operations.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.