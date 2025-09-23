CBN Cuts Policy Rate by 50bps to 27% as Inflation Moderates and Naira Stabilizes

Abuja, Nigeria – September 2025 (Naija247news) – In a landmark decision that signals a cautious shift in Nigeria’s monetary policy stance, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has cut its key benchmark lending rate — the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) — by 50 basis points to 27.00%, down from 27.50%. This marks the first rate reduction since 2020, reflecting easing inflationary pressures and relative stability in the foreign exchange market.

A Delicate Balancing Act

For the past two years, the CBN has pursued one of the most aggressive tightening cycles in Africa, raising interest rates sharply to combat surging inflation and defend the naira. However, with recent data showing headline inflation easing for consecutive months — and the naira holding firmer against major currencies — the monetary authorities appear to be recalibrating towards a more balanced approach.

Economic analysts had widely expected a modest rate cut in the range of 25–50 basis points, citing slowing inflation momentum and global monetary easing trends. The CBN’s decision aligns with these expectations, signaling a shift from an exclusively hawkish stance to one that carefully weighs growth concerns.

Why the Cut Now?

Inflation Moderation: Headline inflation fell to 20.12% in August from 21.88% in July, while core inflation also eased, providing room for cautious policy easing.

Naira Stability: Improved FX inflows and reforms have steadied the naira, reducing the risk of imported inflation.

Global Context: With central banks in advanced economies, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, easing rates, emerging markets like Nigeria have more space to support growth without fear of capital flight.

Implications for the Economy

The 50bps rate cut may be modest in absolute terms, but it carries symbolic weight:

Borrowing Costs: Businesses and households may see marginal relief in loan pricing, though credit remains expensive at current levels.

Growth Stimulus: The move could support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and other productive sectors that have been squeezed by tight credit conditions.

Financial Markets: Yields on fixed-income securities may adjust downward, while equities could see a sentiment boost from expectations of cheaper financing.

Inflation Risks: Policymakers must guard against supply shocks in food and energy markets that could reignite inflation, particularly if the naira weakens again.

Analysts’ Take

Economists note that the CBN’s action is more symbolic than expansionary, but it signals a willingness to shift gears after years of front-loaded tightening. Whether further cuts follow will depend on the inflation trajectory, FX stability, and fiscal policy coordination with the Federal Government.

Some warn that Nigeria’s inflation remains structurally high, driven not only by monetary factors but also by supply chain disruptions, insecurity in food-producing regions, and energy cost volatility. Thus, the cut is best understood as a signal of confidence rather than a wholesale pivot.

What to Watch Next

September and October inflation prints — confirmation of a downward trend will strengthen the case for further easing.

FX market movements — sustained naira stability is key to preventing imported inflation.

Bank lending patterns — whether commercial banks pass on lower policy rates to businesses and households.

CBN forward guidance — clarity on whether more rate cuts are planned at upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings.

Bottom Line

The CBN’s 50bps policy rate cut is a cautious step towards stimulating growth without abandoning its inflation-fighting credentials. With inflation softening and FX stabilizing, Nigeria’s monetary authorities are signaling cautious optimism — but risks remain high, and much will depend on whether economic fundamentals continue to improve in the months ahead.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.